The Southern Region Teen Leadership Conference is a multi-state 4-H conference created to bring together 4-H teens and adults to empower and inspire them to make a positive change across the Southern Region through youth-adult partnerships.
Started in 2005, this conference was designed by 4-H members at the National 4-H Conference to strengthen the leadership abilities and create ties of friendship and partnership among youth in the southern United States. This year’s conference was held Feb. 3-6 at the Clyde M York 4-H Center in Crossville. Approximately 300 youth and adults from six states attended and enjoyed a weekend of learning, fellowship and service.
Each year the youth select a school or non-profit agency to support with a service project. This year’s project to support the Community Food Connection of Blount County (CFC) was submitted by Ethan Elder from Maryville. Ethan is a 15-year-old homeschooler who has been volunteering at CFC for nearly two years.
“I really enjoy volunteering there and meeting and talking with other volunteers and clients.” He said, “I thought this would be a great organization for our conference to support.”
Conference participants donate money that is used to support the recipient organization. On Saturday, Feb. 5, the youth organized into 4-person groups and went to local stores to purchase non-perishable food and other items that are needed to support the CFC clients. James McMillion, Blount County 4-H agent, said that approximately 1,000 pounds of food were purchased and transported to Maryville in four vehicles. It was unloaded at CFC on Monday Feb. 7.
“We are grateful for this generous donation from the 4-H” said Kevin Kilmer, Vice-president of CFC, “this was a wonderful proposal that Ethan made, and we were excited to hear that it had been selected. Ethan started to volunteer with us through another 4-H service project and has continued to volunteer after that was done. We are proud of him and his leadership in our 4-H group.”
Community Food Connection of Blount County is a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to reducing food insecurity for citizens in Blount County and helping individuals and families improve their quality of life.
For more information, visit www.cfcblount.org.
