It almost sounds like something for which you could earn a college degree — impromptu speaking — but it’s literally something we do every day, and Tonia Latham is champion.
Latham recently earned first place at the District 63 Spring Conference for Toastmasters after beating other competitors in four levels of competition. She first competed at her local club level, Morning Cup Toastmasters, a group that meets each Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at Vienna Coffee House. She took top honors. Impromptu speaking also is called table topics.
From there, Latham competed at the area level, against four other clubs from the Knoxville region. She then progressed to the division level, where her foes hailed from East Tennessee and Virginia.
Triumphant at that level, the Maryville resident moved on to the district level. She was up against almost the entire state of Tennessee and also parts of Virginia, Kentucky and Georgia.
Each year, thousands of Toastmasters compete in humorous, evaluation, tall tales and table topics speech contests. More than 30,000 in Tennessee enter the contests.
The competition involves being given a topic to speak about with no time to prepare. You have to speak for at least one minute but no more than two and a half minutes.
“The question I got at the district level was ‘imagine that a local sandwich shop has created a sandwich in honor of your leadership. What would that sandwich be?’” Latham explained.
She said she started off taking her audience to the Maryville Corner Market with her descriptive tone and then began building a sandwich with heirloom tomatoes, aged roast beef and focaccia bread.
Heirloom tomatoes have a foundation, which is what you want leadership to have, Latham said. The aged beef represents depth and substance, she said in her speech. It’s also appealing. The bread she chose because it’s her favorite.
“I think part of what made this work was I did identify the local shop that I was talking about and I didn’t talk about my favorite sandwich.”
It helped, this Toastmaster member said, that she was able to experience impromptu speaking drills each week at Morning Cup Toastmasters, where she has been a member since 2017. But that kind of dialogue is around every corner, she said.
“Every one of us every single day has some type of impromptu speaking, whether it’s with our families, our boss asking a questions or talking with a client, we all have those opportunities.”
But that wasn’t the only first-place finish Latham achieved for Toastmasters District level competition. She took home the top prize in evaluation speaking, too.
In it, she had to listen to a master speaker and then had five minutes to assess and evaluate what she heard. A panel judged her.
She said a good evaluation starts and ends positively. In the middle is the place to offer areas of improvement. Someone might need to slow down, talk more loudly or use better transitions, she said. But they also need to be told if they have a good smile, a positive outlook and great topic of conversation.
Latham works in marketing and said she’s never had a difficult time speaking. “My family has always maintained that I could talk to a brick wall,” she said. But this training with Toastmasters has helped her better organize her thoughts and made her a much better listener, she said.
While preparing for the Toastmaster competitions, Latham said she timed herself and also picked random topics on which to speak. She also did presentations for fellow Toastmasters who gave helpful feedback.
Before joining Toastmasters, Latham admits to not being a morning person, but that has changed. She said she now gets up every day by 6 a.m. She attends the weekly meetings of Morning Cup Toastmasters on Wednesdays.
“That early in the morning you can get some amazing things done,” she said.
Lifetime learning
It doesn’t matter what level of public speaking you achieve, Latham said, the learning never stops. She said her local club is a safe place to hone those skills. Members are very encouraging as well.
President of the club is John Tate. Incoming president is Mary Mixon. Most of last year’s meetings were held virtually, but Vienna is open and in-person sessions are back. Zoom is also an option for those who travel or aren’t yet comfortable meeting together.
Latham achieved the highest ranking for the impromptu speaking and evaluation speaking competitions since district level is the top level. This was the first time she had entered these specific categories but had been in other Toastmaster competitions before.
“Since this is the top level, I get to hold the reining champion titles for a whole year,” Latham said.
She is always encouraging others to join Toastmasters. Those wanting to try it out are welcome to attend a meeting. She said there will always be support and encouragement from this small club of about 25. Help with public speaking is something that can benefit people of all walks in life, Latham said.
“Public speaking is the No. 1 fear that a lot of people have,” she said. “That and spiders and snakes and sharks.”
