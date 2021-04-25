Smoky Mountain Service Dogs is pre-selling license plates to Tennessee residents for a cost of $35, with $15.37 of that benefitting the organization directly.
The state requires a miniumum of 1,000 pre-orders to start production of the plate. After all orders are received, it will take up to three months to arrive at the local county clerk offices.
Those who order the plates should continue to renew their current license plates. When the new plate arrives, a switch can be made. The time remaining on the current plate will be prorated.
SMSD is a nonprofit that provides mobility assistance dogs to wounded veterans at no cost to them. The training facility is located in Loudon County. Mike and Suzy Kitchens are co-founders of the organization.
To order the specialty plate or learn more about SMSD, visit www.smokymountainservicedogs.org.
