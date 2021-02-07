The Morning Cup Toastmasters in Maryville has announced contest winners.
Tonia Latham won first place in the International Speech Contest at the Morning Cup Toastmasters Club on Feb. 3. Charmaine Lingard placed second at the International Speech Contest. Both ladies will be moving forward to compete in the Area 21 speech contest on Feb. 20.
Latham also won first place in the Table Topics Speech Contest. Regina Jennings placed second at the Table Topics Contest. Both ladies will be moving forward to compete in the Area 21 speech contest on Feb. 20.
Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that operates clubs worldwide. The purpose is to promote communication, public speaking and leadership.
