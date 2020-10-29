The Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation Commission and sponsors are hosting the “Spooktacular Extravaganza Drive-Thru” from 5-8 p.m. today in the parking lot area of the former JC Penney at Foothills Mall.
Families are encouraged to bring decorations for their cars and decorate them on-site in the parking lot near the former Sears building at the mall before entering the drive-thru area. There will be prizes awarded on the Monday after the event for the best decorated vehicles and winners will be notified.
Free activities at the event will include treats handed out by organizations/businesses along the designated drive-thru area for kids in their family vehicles. Children need to bring their candy bags/treat buckets. Families are also encouraged to enter the online costume contest sponsored by Foothills Mall and earn their chance to win some great prizes sponsored by the mall. Visit www.facebook.com/FoothillsMallTN/.
Pet Supplies Plus will also be offering a dog costume contest during store hours between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30 inside the store. Cost for that contest is $5 on event day. Dogs will be showcased on Pet Supplies Plus Facebook page. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/pspmaryville.
