East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville, will be holding its Spring Kid's/Teen Consignment Sale on Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27. Shopping totes will not be offered, so please bring your own.
Shoppers can shop during three convenient times: Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. and on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Many items will be ½ price on Saturday. Clothing for infants-teens, plus maternity, along with shoes, furniture, bedding, baby items, toys, books, movies and much more will be available at great prices.
