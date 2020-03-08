The public is invited to enjoy the inaugural Spring Craft Fair at Marble Springs State Historic Site, from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, at 1220 W. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville.
More than 20 local vendors will be bringing crafts, foods and other goodies. Admission to the event is free, and those attending will have the chance to enjoy shopping from local vendors, talk to historic re-enactors, meet John Sevier, listen to music, participate in an Easter Egg hunt, create some hands-on crafts, and enjoy all sorts of other family fun. The children's Easter Egg hunt will offer a variety of excellent prizes, generously donated by local businesses.
Marble Springs State Historic Site is the last home and farm of John Sevier, Tennessee's first governor, who was elected in 1796. Sevier served six terms as Tennessee governor in Knoxville, the state's first capital city. He also acted as the first and only governor of the short-lived state of Franklin. Sevier was a congressman from the Eastern District for four terms, a high-ranking officer in the North Carolina militia, and a hero at the 1780 battle of Kings Mountain against the British.
