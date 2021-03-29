An end is finally in sight for the pandemic-defined life of the past year. With vaccinations on the rise and new cases on the decline, our COVID-gripped existence is beginning to see light at the end of the proverbial tunnel. Events on the calendar signal a long-awaited return to “normalcy” at Blount Home Education Association.
As for extra-curricular activities, BHEA’s most anticipated teen event will take place this month: Spring Formal. Of the many social events that usually fill the BHEA calendar, the ones that many teens have missed the most during the pandemic are the dances. Prior to the pandemic, BHEA hosted frequent dances as a way to promote community throughout the group. With an eye toward the safety and health of both students and adult chaperones, such gatherings have not taken place over the course of the past year, and because of these restrictions, this school year lacked a crucial part of the high school experience.
But now that herd immunity is increasing and restrictions are lifting, BHEA Student Council is proud to announce plans to host the Spring Formal. This end-of-school-year celebration is being planned with the goal of maintaining a safe environment for students, most of whom are not eligible for COVID vaccines and are thus still at risk of contracting the virus.
Therefore, the dance will be held at an outside pavilion and will require mask-wearing. Such conditions are well worth the opportunity to gather with friends and dance, confident that our BHEA adult volunteers are creating the safest environment for students. Tickets for Spring Formal are now on sale. All students in grades 9 through 12 who are between the ages of 14 and 19 are eligible to attend.
Stay tuned for next month’s final installment of BHEA’s student news for the 2020-2021 school year, which will focus on this year’s graduating seniors.
