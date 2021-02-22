Cold weather has become Carpenters Middle School’s new normal, but the fire of school spirit keeps us warm. From spring sports, to registering for high school classes, March will be an exciting month for CMS. While social distancing and face protection are still required, our masks still cannot hide our Cougar Pride.
Carpenters Middle is pleased to welcome Coach Brittany Huffstetler and Assistant Coach Tyler Stinnett to the Cougar Nation. Coach Huffstetler teaches first grade at Rockford Elementary, while Coach Stinnett is a school guidance counselor for Montvale Elementary School and the Samuel Everett School of Innovation. These two individuals have been working diligently to prepare for the upcoming volleyball season, which begins on March 1.
The ladies who will be representing CMS on the volleyball court are eighth graders Ryleigh Larson and Makienze Rogers, both returning for their second year; and third-year players Sydney Watts, Chloe Guider and Samantha Clingan. Seventh graders on the team are Ariel Kirksey, Taylor Mauvis, Kaydence Boatman, Laney Rose, Abby Harris, Aubrey Wilson, Paiton Meyer, Melina Carter, Aubreyanna Baron and Addison Correll. Sixth graders include Emily Conrad, Peyton Correll, Lainee Brackett, Grace Brewster, Emma Green and Eli Payne.
The Cougar baseball, golf, track and field and football teams have also started preparing for their upcoming seasons.
Eighth-grade baseball player Devyn Gibson adds that the Cougar baseball team is ready to get its season underway. He states, “We are going to play to the best of our abilities and have high hopes for a great season.”
Even though Old Man Winter still has a firm grip on the world, CMS sports are certainly heating up in preparation for spring. Please come out and support these hard-working student-athletes.
CMS State Testing dates have been released. On April 13-15 and April 19-22, the students of Carpenters Middle will be taking the TNReady. Make sure you eat a brain-healthy breakfast, arrive at school on time, and to try your best. Research says that eating a breakfast rich in protein is the best way to prepare brains to function at their optimal levels, so be sure to swing by the CMS cafeteria and grab some delicious brain-food from our dedicated cafe workers.
Yearbooks for the 2021 school year are on sale now for $35 and can be purchased online at ybpay.lifetouch.com and enter the ID code 10205321, and can also be purchased in school. Simply bring a check for $35 written to CMS (or use cash) to Kendra Payne’s room (811) between 8-8:20 a.m. before classes start.
High school registration is coming up on March 8 and 9 for incoming freshmen. More information about registration will be announced soon. Eighth graders, it is time to prepare for your next step in your education.
