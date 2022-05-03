NASHVILLE — Eighteen talented craft artists from Tennessee exhibit their work in the Emerging Makers Tent, presented by MW Real Estate, during the 51st Annual Spring Tennessee Craft Fair, the largest craft fair of its caliber in the region. The 2022 spring celebration of craft occurs May 6, 7 and 8, on the Great Lawn in Nashville’s Centennial Park.
Spring fair visitors enjoy experiencing the Emerging Makers Tent to see fresh ideas and beautifully crafted work. This large tent adjacent to the Parthenon provides an exclusive opportunity for Tennessee craft artists interested in launching their craft business to the next level. In this intimate and personal setting, artists from each chapter work together with fellow chapter members and veteran craft professionals/mentors. Emerging artists learn to present new, exciting work, to articulate their processes and to grow as craft professionals.
For more details and event info, please visit tennesseecraft.org/springfair.
