The Little River Railroad and Lumber Company Museum in Townsend will be presenting its Spring Train Days May 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. May 8 is recognized as National Train day.
On Friday, a hand pump railroad car will be on hand for visitors to experience, a garden railroad display will be running, tours of a setoff house will be offered, local arts and craft vendors will be present, and a live steam engine will be on hand to demonstrate how power was provided to sawmills, threshing machines, and winches.
Additionally, on Saturday, the Old Town Walking Tour led by local resident Don Headrick will start at 10:30 a.m. At 1 p.m. storyteller Genna Brown will entertain the children with a book reading. Also, a blacksmith will be demonstrating his craft all day.
The winning artwork for the 2021 Little River Railroad and Lumber Company History Art Contest will be displayed.
Admission is free, however, donations are accepted and appreciated and will go towards the replacement of the existing deck.
Visitors are asked to social distance on the grounds and masks are required in the buildings.
The museum is located at 7747 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.