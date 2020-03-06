This spring, during the season of Lent which leads up to Holy Week and Easter, the congregation at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Maryville invites the community to share soup and learn some of the history, faith and traditions of the Anglican/Episcopal worship.
Each Wednesday the gathering will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall at the church, 314 W. Broadway, Maryville for homemade soups and bread, followed by a short program and conversation. Questions about how the Episcopal Church got its start, how it differs from the Roman Catholics and Protestants and the seasons of the liturgical year will all be discussed.
The March 11 topic will be "Church History and 3-Legged Stool: where we came from and on what do we base our authority?" The Book of Common Prayer will be the March 18 topic. Sacraments will be discussed on March 25. The last session, on April 1, will deal with Liturgical Seasons.
There is no cost to attend and all are welcome.
