There’s some disappointment within the St. Andrew’s Episcopal family — and the public at large — at the church not being able to fully host its annual Holiday Bazaar due to COVID concerns, but one of its popular projects is up and running and taking orders.
Each November, this popular event has a handful of St. Andrew’s members in the kitchen, making holiday dishes so the rest of us don’t have to. They freeze the casseroles, relishes and soups, sell them and prepare for pickup days. It’s the annual Gourmet Holiday Dishes project. The church has been offering it for more than 20 years.
That part of the holiday festivities is underway. Dishes available for purchase include gourmet casseroles — spinach maria, sweet potato casserole and breakfast casserole. Then there are the soups — chili, tomato bisque and taco. Relishes available include cranberry/orange/pear mixture.
If a dessert is needed, these St. Andrew’s cooks will have 8-inch Elvis pound cakes for sale at a cost of $22. The casseroles, soups and relishes are $17 each.
Local honey is also for sale; cost is $10 per pint or quarts for $18.
The deadline for ordering is Nov. 5, and orders will be available for pickup on Saturday, Nov. 20, just days before Thanksgiving. St. Andrew’s members will be following COVID safety requirements — wearing masks, gloves, using hand sanitizers and social distancing when handing out the food.
It may seem like Thanksgiving is far away, but in actuality, it’s less than four weeks.
Marilyn Hammond is one of the cooks who has been involved in the project for years. Marialice Ellis is the chairwoman. Hammond said orders have been coming in at a steady pace. They wait until the deadline passes so they know just how many ingredients to buy.
Food costs have definitely gone up this year, Hammond said. Some store shelves have become bare of essentials.
“I just hope we don’t run out of sugar,” Hammond said, although there doesn’t seem to be any indication that will happen, she added.
Sugar and plenty of butter will be needed to make the Elvis pound cakes — an annual favorite of many who place orders here. Hammond said she can’t say for sure whether it was Elvis Presley’s favorite cake.
“It does have butter galore,” she said. “Elvis loved butter.”
The food choices are the same as last year, with the exception of adding the local honey.
Hammond said the dishes are offered as a way to help cooks who might need an extra side dish or dessert for the holidays.
But, the foods are frozen and can be enjoyed any time. Hammond is responsible for making the cranberry relish.
One of her favorites is the tomato bisque soup. “It’s perfect for a cold winter night,” she said.
The proceeds from the sale of these holiday dishes will be donated to Good Neighbors, Community Food Connection, Family Promise and the Salvation Army, all in Blount County.
Good Neighbors helps provide emergency assistance like rent and utility payments. Community Food Connections is a food ministry that helps hundreds of families each month by providing nonperishable and also fresh food. Family Promise serves this community’s homeless with emergency and transitional housing. The Salvation Army has several programs, including the Red Kettle Campaign that raises money for the less fortunate at Christmas.
The full Holiday Bazaar also was canceled last year, also due to COVID. The day would include a silent auction and lots of handmade items for sale, like pottery, birdhouses, quilts and Christmas decor.
Hammond is hopeful the full bazaar experience can return next year, with local vendors selling their wares. It has been a lot of work for a few people, she said, but the community has been appreciative.
