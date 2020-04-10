St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in downtown Maryville has called the Rev. Amy Bradley of Augusta, Georgia, to become its full-time rector. The date of her first service at St. Andrew’s is tentatively scheduled for June 14. She currently is the associate rector of St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church in Augusta and campus missioner at Augusta University. The Rev. Bradley will move to Blount County with her husband, John, a software engineer, and their 10-year-old daughter, Alice.
At St. Augustine of Canterbury, Bradley’s responsibilities include the full range of ministerial duties: preaching, pastoral care, teaching and oversight of Christian Formation (education) programs for youth and adults. One of her most rewarding accomplishments was revitalizing a dormant campus ministry at Augusta University.
Bradley graduated from Southern Mississippi University in 2001, majoring in English and secondary education, and from Duke Divinity School in 2017 with a masters in divinity. She spent the years in between as an English and language arts teacher in middle and high schools, seminarian, clinician and consultant in learning processes and freelance writer. It was during her four years as a stay at home mother that she experienced her call to the ministry.
She was drawn to St. Andrew’s by many factors including its location and outreach programs such as Family Promise.
“Family Promise has been near and dear to my heart for many years. I look forward to helping strengthen all of the parish’s outreach ministries. I believe St. Andrew’s and Maryville are the home my family has been looking for,” she said.
As St. Andrew’s rector, the Rev. Bradley succeeds the Rev. Steve Mosher, who left in 2018 to accept a call to a parish in Maryland. The Rev. John Dukes currently serves as Interim Rector. A seven-member committee chaired by Doug Overbey conducted a search that led to the recommendation of Rev. Bradley to the parish Vestry, which issued the call.
St. Andrew’s is located at 314 W. Broadway in Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.