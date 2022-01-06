The Advent calendar was first used by German Lutherans in the 19th and 20th centuries to count down the days to Dec. 25, the celebration of Jesus’s birth. Advent calendars have windows that are opened to reveal an image, a poem, a portion of the Nativity story, or a small gift, such as a toy or a chocolate item.
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maryville has conducted a Reverse Advent Calendar project for the past four years. Instead of receiving something every day of Advent, participants contributed a non-perishable food item that will be donated to the Community Food Connection of Blount County (CFC).
At the beginning of Advent, participants picked up a reusable bag, and an Advent booklet that contained daily activities, weekly devotions and prayers along with a list of non-perishable food items. The church collaborated with CFC to identify items most needed by their clients.
Daily during advent, participants engaged in an activity then added an item to the bag. Filled bags are placed around the church’s Christmas tree and blessed on Christmas Eve. This year 44 bags totaling 414 pounds were collected and donated.
St Paul Lutheran was one of the churches that helped create the Blount County Community Food Connection.
“We have been supporting CFC since its beginning” stated Church President Warren Bielenberg. “We have over 20 members who volunteer two Wednesdays each month and our church has several fundraising activities each year that support this valuable ministry in our community.”
“St Paul Lutheran is one of many churches and organizations that support this wonderful ministry” said Tom Sims, CFC Board member. “We would love to have more churches organizations, and individuals help us meet the food insecurity of Blount County residents. Working together, all things are possible.” For more information about the Community Food Connection of Blount County visit their website www.cfcblount.org or call 865-977-4400.
To learn more about the ministries and worship at St Paul Lutheran church, contact the office at 865-982-4285 or visit their website stpaulmaryville.org.
