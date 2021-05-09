Barns and homes were built with it and wildlife depended on it for sustenance, but this tree that thrived for 10 million years in the Eastern United States was decimated in only 60 years.
The American chestnut once grew from Maine, south to Northern Mississippi and from the Piedmont west to the Ohio River Valley, occupying 200 million acres. In addition to food for wildlife and wood for housing, the chestnut provided tannin, a major product of leather. Three to 4 billion trees called this region of the country home.
But in the late 1890s, an Asian version of the chestnut was imported because it grew tastier nuts. This Asian chestnut, however, brought with it what would be a death sentence for the American chestnut — a blight for which the American chestnut had no resistance.
“The American chestnut has been pretty much wiped out by non-native pests and pathogens,” said Stacy Clark, scientist and research forester for the U.S. Forest Service. The Rockford resident has been working since 2007 to restore the American chestnut tree to its native landscape.
She earned her undergraduate degree and Master of Science in forestry from the University of Tennessee and doctorate in plant science from Oklahoma State University.
“The tree,” she said, “had a lot of cultural significance due to its many varied uses. We ate the nuts and the nut crop literally sustained Appalachian communities. They traded nuts for goods like flour, so it created its own currency. People fed nuts to their pigs, saving them feed money. The tree was good for any rot-resistant-type wood (shingles, fences) and was a major product in the production of leather.”
It resembles a tulip poplar, with leaves that look almost tropical, Clark said. The leaves are dark green and have a very distinctive “hooked” tip on the end. The scientific name of the tree is Castanea dentata, a cousin of the oak.
The blight (Cryphonectria parasitica) brought over here from Asia was discovered in 1904. By that time, the damage was done. Very few American chestnuts would remain besides the few that were on private property. Root rot also played a part in the trees’ demise.
Like minds come together
Clark has partnered with The American Chestnut Foundation (TACF), the Tree Improvement Program at the University of Tennessee, where she also serves as adjunct professor, and national forests on this massive undertaking to bring back this American tree that once rose 80 to 100 feet in the sky like other native species such as the oak, ash and poplar.
The Tree Improvement Program at UT was started in 1959 by the late Eyvind Thor. Scott Schlarbaum took over the program in 1984, following Thor’s retirement. This is primarily a hardwood program, he explained, saying the goal is to improve both timber and wildlife species for lumber, mast and habitat, and to protect species from non-native pests.
Schlarbaum has worked with Clark for 25 years, beginning when she was an undergraduate in forest services management and Schlarbaum offered her a job.
The UT program has worked with a variety of state and federal agencies and the Jack Daniels Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee, to create three seed orchard centers to serve all three Tennessee regions, Schlarbaum explained. The Eastern Tennessee orchards are centered at TVA’s Norris Reservation, Cherokee National Forest and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency lands.
The American Chestnut Foundation is a nonprofit headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, to research how to restore the American chestnut. It has farms where the trees are bred for blight resistance. The farm in Meadowview, Virginia, includes 150,000 trees that have been planted on more than 150 acres. It is staffed with five scientists and technicians.
Lisa Thomson is CEO and president of TACF. She said the ecological and economic significance of the loss of the American chestnut cannot be fully understood.
“Because we have a chance to rescue a species from extinction, and our discoveries may help other tree species in peril such as the hemlock, ash and elm, we are embarking on a conservation effort never before attempted at scale,” she said.
She said TCAF has a network of hundreds of citizen scientists who tend more than 500 research orchards. TCAF has a hybrid tree of moderate blight and root rot resistance but much more work is needed, especially at the molecular level.
The only option for survival
As Clark explained, there is no other way besides replanting that the American chestnut will make a comeback. The tree will not come back naturally. And the only way the replanted trees will survive is with a blight-resistant gene.
“There is no other way to get them back in the woods,” Clark said.
There are three national forests where the new trees are being planted — Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee, Jefferson National Forest in Virginia and Nantahala National Forest in North Carolina. So far, 4,500 trees have been planted at multiple sites there.
The trees that are being placed in the ground are ones scientists have used back crossbreeding. The American chestnut is crossbred with the Asian chestnut and then that generation is crossbred again with the American chestnut. The theory is that if you keep doing this, you will end up with a tree that looks like an American chestnut but with blight resistance, Clark explained.
“The American Chestnut Foundation has been doing it since the 1980s,” she said. “And others before them. It has taken that long to get a tree with that high resistance.”
Getting them in the ground
The first nuts from TACF that Clark and Schlarbaum received for their project was in 2007. They planted the first ones in 2009 in the three national forests. It takes eight years for the trees to produce nuts and flowers.
“We always grow them for one year in the nursery,” Clark said. She said they use state nurseries in Tennessee, Georgia and Indiana. The process is extremely tedious as officials measure and weigh each nut, measure each root system and diameter of stems, and tag each one.
Clark’s job is to study how the trees do and test for blight resistance. She has to determine how big the seedlings need to be and what affect deer browse will have. These trees also have to compete for space with other tree species.
“It’s still a very noisy, messy experiment because it isn’t being done in a lab,” this scientist pointed out.
The largest of the planted trees are some 40 feet tall, Clark said. The average is 15 to 20 feet. She and the others involved in this project visit the sites at least twice a year to monitor progress and any problems.
At some of the sites, only 25% of the trees have survived; but at others it’s a promising 70%. The best site currently is in Cherokee National, Clark reported.
“By breeding these trees, we have improved resistance to the blight beyond the shadow of a doubt,” Clark said. “But they haven’t reached the level of resistance of the Asian chestnut.”
Still seeking answers
No one knows how long these new trees can survive if they get the blight. The original American chestnuts lived a year or two. It is Clark’s hope they can survive long enough to collect nuts from them.
In addition to the research and breeding work with the American chestnut, The American Chestnut Foundation also would like to know of any surviving trees that are on private land. It is estimated there are fewer than 1% of the trees are still alive.
The story of the American chestnut is similar to those of hemlocks, ash, dogwoods and oaks. The woolly adelgid has wreaked havoc on the region’s hemlocks. The devastation of ash trees can be linked to the emerald ash borer. Gypsy moths attack oaks and defoliate them while dogwoods in the wild have suffered from disease.
“There are dozens of non-native pests and pathogens that were brought here,” Clark said. “It is the biggest crisis we face in the Eastern United States because of our hardwood forests. We are dominated by hardwood trees.”
Clark is optimistic about this project to restore the American chestnut. She said the trees are fast growing and competitive with other trees. Success comes when these trees live long enough to reproduce add become the next stand of trees.
Thomson and Schlarbaum also are hopeful. Schlarbaum describes it as a breeding problem that can be solved as in any crop species. It just requires some time and resources, he said, adding it will take decades.
Thomson wants everyone to know the work is worth it.
“That saving a species is worthwhile, especially a tree species that was so important in the ecology, culture and economy of the U.S.” she said. “Bringing it back will be an inspiration to arborists, ecologists, geneticists and many other citizens who care about this iconic tree.”
