To get 100% of people to come together for a cause can often be an unattainable goal or at least a challenging one.
It can be hard to even get everyone on board to simply choose a paint color for a kitchen or the best floor covering — which makes what Leconte Realty is able to do with its LeConte Realty Foundation a rare and special thing.
LeConte has 25 real estate agents who make up LeConte Realty; all 25 of them donate a portion of each of their closings to the LeConte Realty Foundation. Every single one of them.
Lori Barrett, one of those agents, said 2021 was definitely a banner year for donations to the foundation. She also serves as president of the foundation’s board.
“It was a pretty epic year in terms of giving,” Barrett said. “We fulfilled grants in 2021 for over $28,000 to 14 different organizations, partners in our community.”
Leconte uses East Tennessee Foundation to oversee its own foundation, and those who are selected to receive grants must be nonprofits. The foundation board takes in recommendations and then votes on who is to receive the financial assistance.
This year’s recipients of LeConte Realty Foundation grants include Haven House, Kingdom Design Ministries, Junior Service League, Isaiah 117 House, United Way, Habitat for Humanity, New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center, Good Neighbors, A Place at the Table, Blount County Education Fund, Alcoa City Schools Foundation, Maryville City Schools Foundation, Blount Lit Project and Remote Area Medical.
Some of these are new recipients while others have received funds previously.
Haven House operates a domestic violence shelter in Maryville and provides support for the temporary guests as they heal. Kingdom Design Ministries provides room makeovers for children who have faced loss and/or hardships. Isaiah 117 House is currently under construction and is a place where children who are in state custody can go until they are placed into foster care. Good Neighbors helps Blount County residents who are in danger of having their electricity shut off or are unable to pay rent.
New Hope is a comprehensive program that helps child victims of abuse, while A Place at the Table helps feed the less fortunate. Remote Area is the ministry founded by Stan Brock. It provides free medical care to anyone needing it.
Since its inception, LeConte Realty Foundation has collected more than $100,000 in donations.
Barrett said LeConte is very familiar with many of the organizations thanks to the community service of its agents. Many of them serve on boards of places like Haven House or volunteer at builds for Habitat for Humanity.
“It’s one thing to give of your dollars; it’s another to give of your time,” Barrett said. “The organizations where our firm volunteers or serves on boards there, they bubble to the surface.”
Cyndi Sweet has been a real estate broker for LeConte for three years. She said other nonprofits besides the ones chosen are also welcome to reach out and apply for grant money. She is also a board member for the foundation.
Barrett said one-fourth of the grant money was given to United Way. The Leconte Realty Foundation specified which organizations within United Way it wanted to designate funding. That’s because that agency is on the front lines when it comes to carry for the under-served, Barrett said.
“We recognize they are in the best position in our community to understand where the most vulnerable are and what their needs are,” Barrett said. “We put a lot of trust in them to do go work with our program money.”
It is part of LeConte’s mission statement to make meaningful contributions to its professional organization and to its community. Barrett said that is being done by this unanimous support of the foundation.
“We don’t just talk about it, we do it,” she said.
There is also a second component to this foundation’s charitable giving. An endowment has also been set up. That ensures the good work and ideas will continue many years into the future, Barrett said.
And while they are proud of this accomplishment, Barrett and Sweet said they have other alternatives as to why they are putting this out there. It is their hope other businesses or groups will want to do the same thing here in Blount County.
“If 25 of us can make that kind of impact, just think what other organizations could do should they choose to do so,” Barrett said. “If we serve as a gentle nudge or a competitive push, we are all the better for it.”
