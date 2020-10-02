Six new CASA volunteers were sworn in at the Blount County Courthouse in recent days, bringing the total number of adult volunteers in the program to 40 — a success story, says Blount County Program Coordinator Janie Wallace.
The newly trained volunteers are Russ Nellis, Megan Ulrich, Rhonda Meiners, Phyllis Spiker, Pam Hudson and Brandi Berryman. Juvenile Court Judge Kenlyn Foster presided over the swearing-in ceremonies.
CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, is an agency that advocates for children who end up in the juvenile court system because of abuse and neglect. Wallace said at any one time, there are between 200 and 300 such children in Blount County, and having an adult stand by them in such difficult times is crucial.
The volunteers who just completed the necessary training had five weeks of in-person instruction on what the job entails and also courtroom observation, which was done via Zoom due to the pandemic. So far this year, Wallace has conducted two volunteer training sessions and said she would love to have another by the end of the year.
“We are trying to get more volunteers,” she explained. “We have 40 volunteers now but want as many as we can get because there are still children in need of someone who can advocate for them.”
There are CASA offices across the country, helping the more than 660,000 U.S. children in foster care, Wallace said.
The responsibilities of a CASA volunteer include things like making contact with the child, reporting any new incidents of child abuse or neglect, conducting interviews of parties involved in the case and attending all court hearings. In addition, CASA volunteers will submit recommendations concerning the case to the court in a signed report and maintain confidentiality.
Despite COVID-19, Wallace said training wasn’t interrupted. This most recent training session was held at Vienna Coffee House’s conference room with physical distancing in place. Advocates complete a minimum of 33 hours of initial training. The swearing-in ceremonies also were held in-person.
Flexible training offered
Each group of volunteers is different, so training times vary. Wallace said she has done them in the evening; this latest group preferred during the day.
“There is no typical profile of a volunteer,” Wallace explained. “I have males and females. There are retired individuals who are still working. I have some in their mid-20s who are socially minded.”
The minimum-age requirement to volunteer is 21. Applicants will be screened and must fill out an application form and have a personal interview. Background checks also are done.
Those who volunteer will make a commitment of 10 to 15 hours per week, Wallace said. Each is assigned an individual case, so hours required will differ. Some cases will go as long as two years, she pointed out.
Wallace said she already has received inquiries from some possible new recruits. She said her office has made a real effort to get CASA and its mission out there so more people know who they are. Their social media presence includes Facebook.
Wallace said there are other ways to support the nonprofit CASA. The local office receives funding from United Way of Blount County, the national CASA office, grants and also community donations. Donations are a great way to show support, too, Wallace said.
The Blount County CASA office is part of CASA of the Tennessee Heartland, which covers Blount, Scott and Anderson counties. Each has its own program coordinator.
Wallace has been the program coordinator for Blount County for a year and a half. She said she is grateful to those who have signed on as volunteers and hopes that desire to help a vulnerable population will only grow in the months ahead.
