A big part of the learning experience for students in Keperly Camet’s class at Heritage High School involves going out into the community with curiosity as their guide.
But in this year of COVID-19, those opportunities have all but dried up, Camet said. She instructs eight in-person students in HHS’s Comprehensive Development Classroom this year, with five other students getting their instruction virtually.
“A critical part of our CDC program is developing a connection with our community,” the teacher explained. “We have always taken trips into the community to explore and learn, but COVID has us thinking of ways to bring the community to us.”
Last week, that is just what happened as Camet brought in two miniature donkeys and one miniature horse, all from Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR), headquartered in Lenoir City. The organization works with those from ages 4 up to senior adults with physical, mental and neurological disabilities or those who are considered at risk.
In 2018, STAR served 249 individuals, which represents 4,715 hours of equine-assisted activities. It was founded in 1987 by Lynn Klimas Petr. She serves as executive director.
There are now two locations for the therapeutic riding program. In 2016, a couple donated 47 acres in South Knox County to STAR.
Making their debut at HHS were Hodie and Flash, the two miniature donkeys, and Honey, the miniature horse. CDC students from Heritage Middle also came over for the program.
Camet was familiar with STAR because a former HHS student, Brittany Ferrell, is now on staff at the riding academy. Ferrell graduated from HHS in 2007. She is STAR’s program director and a certified equine specialist in mental health and learning. She holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Tennessee Wesleyan College and a master’s degree in recreational therapy from the University of Tennessee.
Ferrell was part of the STAR team that came for the visit last week to Camet’s classroom and was joined by Melissa Abbey, who is STAR’s director of services.
“This is a new experience for most of them,” Ferrell said. She said bringing costume-dressed horses inside definitely caught some attention.
Putting on a show
The three small animals were brought inside Camet’s classroom. The students present were allowed to pet them and ask questions. The donkeys and horse even had some tricks to perform. One played a keyboard, one waved on command and one demonstrated its fetching skills.
“Several comments were made abut the tricks the minis performed,” Camet said. “The piano playing, ball kicking and outfits were a hit. Students were surprised by the (animals’) friendliness. My students learned how to interact with the (animals) and brush them. They mentioned how gentle they were.”
When it came time for the miniature donkeys and horse to leave, Camet and her students got the chance to go outside and watch them load back into their trailer. Camet said the adults who came for the program had as much fun as the students.
Abbey said STAR serves children and adults all across East Tennessee. She said many times the small animals are taken to places like nursing homes.
“We have been doing this even in COVID,” Abbey explained. “We have sometimes gone up to windows or into parking lots.”
Some of what STAR does at its farm has been curtailed, however, as the facility did shut down for a while, Abbey said. Things are slowly getting back to normal, she added.
Camet was grateful for the chance to provide her students with a new experience. She said they have learned about service dogs in their work with Wilderwood Service Dogs. Her students are junior trainers for that organization, she said.
Wilderwood is a nonprofit that is based in Maryville. The organization specializes solely in neurological service dogs. They specialize in diseases ranging from autism to Alzheimer’s.
In this year of COVID-19, Camet said she has found other ways, too, for her students to serve. They have been doing laundry for the cosmetology program at HHS and painting for the wood shop. This is Camet’s 13th year at HHS.
“It’s anything we can bring here to do,” she said.
