Sometimes people go quietly about their jobs, doing mostly what’s asked, showing up and collecting their pay.
Then there’s people like Roxie Keith, who leave their mark for doing that and a whole lot more.
“She’s my rock,” store manager Tami Majority said when asked about Keith. “She’s probably the most dependable employee I’ve ever had. When she’s scheduled I know she’s going to be here.”
Majority manages the McDonald’s on Foothills Drive in Maryville and has worked for the company for 37 years, 15 of them at the Foothills Mall location. She said she will surely miss Keith come June 12.
But, Keith’s own body will be thanking her on that day, when, after 31 years, she will retire with time on her hands to now put up her feet, sleep in or check out an adventure.
For Keith, no more getting up way before the crack of dawn for Keith as shift manager to be the one to open the doors at 3 or 4 a.m. No more 10-hour days. No more tired feet from standing all day.
Those, she will easily give up; the friends she’s made along the way will be harder to leave.
Keith actually has been working for McDonald’s for even longer. She said she worked for a few years at the one in New Midland Plaza location back in the 1970s; she quit at one point to be able to care for her young daughter. Then this hard worker started back, in 1988, at the McDonald’s near Foothills Mall.
“It was supposed to be part-time,” she said. “I was going to stay a few years, but one of the managers talked me into going full-time and I have been there ever since.”
When she started out, Keith worked various shifts and days, but then began the early shift on Mondays through Fridays. She admits those hours aren’t for just anybody.
“Nobody wants my job,” she said.
This McDonald’s is one of the top producers for the company and was operating 24/7 until the pandemic. It is still doing only take-out, delivery and drive-thru services for now, but things are expected to get back to normal soon.
Seeing lots of changes
Keith’s had close to 30 different bosses over the years and managed to get along with all of them. She admits that working retail and customer service aren’t everyone’s cup of tea.
“It is hard sometimes,” she said of trying to please customers. “Sometimes no matter how hard you try, you can’t please them. But I do my best.”
In those trying times, biting one’s tongue, smiling and walking away are sometimes the best options, she said.
Majority said Keith is definitely the best when it comes to customer relations. “They are going to miss her, for sure,” she said.
Keith has seen technological advances like the kiosks for ordering and the offering of delivery. Employees have come and gone over her 31-year stint. She has kept pace in a world that can easily leave someone behind.
This Maryville resident said she has pondered retirement over the years. Her husband, Gordon, retired years ago from ALCOA, but she kept on working. They have a daughter, Cheri Freeman, and her husband, Jody. The couple also lives in Blount County and has a son.
But, the time finally came, Keith said, to retire and spend more time with family, including her mother, who has Parkinson’s disease. Keith said she wants to be there for her mom because she was there for her.
When the day arrives at last
To celebrate her last day on the job, Keith will enjoy a nice dinner with family. After that, she will learn how to fill up her days. Some day, that might include traveling. For now, Keith plans to take a deep breath, relax and adjust to life minus the responsibilities of full-time work.
“I will still wake up early,” she promises. “I do that on my off days.”
The wonderful customers have far outweighed the rude ones, giving Keith more good days than bad. She has told her customers of her retirement plan, but not all are on board. “Some have told me, ‘No, you can’t leave,’” she said.
As for what she will remembered for, Keith said she has consistently been a hard worker, one that is always on time and who tries to be helpful to restaurant patrons. In her 31 years, she maybe has taken four or five sick days, total. On one of them, she had pneumonia.
Her favorite McDonald’s burger is the Quarter Pounder and she loved the egg white delight until it was removed from the menu. She admits to branching out to other eateries from time to time. No one can eat the same thing every day, even if it is that convenient.
When Friday arrives, Keith will feel sadness for leaving her early morning customers behind. But it is time, she said, to start a new chapter.
“I am going to have to get comfortable in it,” she said.
