The Steak and Potatoes Field Day will include topics of interest for beef cattle producers, fruit and vegetable producers and land managers. This in-person field day presented by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is scheduled for Sept. 2 at the Plateau AgResearch and Education Center. An update on the U.S. Sustainability Round Table and what it means for Tennessee producers will also be presented.
Topics to be featured during the field day’s in-person educational seminars include: Genomics 101, Forages in a Beef Nutrition System, Long-term Impacts of Reproductive Management Decisions on Herd Profitability, Re-sync Program in Beef Cattle, Follicle Research Findings, Update on the US Sustainability Round Table, Treatment of Tree Pests, Firewood Harvesting as a Forestry Management Tool, Blueberry Production and Blackberry Production.
On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. CDT with presentations beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 11:30 a.m. A sponsored lunch will be available.
This event is open to the public and is free to attend.
Learn more online about these events and more field days scheduled throughout 2021 online at agresearch.tennessee.edu/field-days.
The Plateau AgResearch and Education Center is located off Highway 70N at 320 Experiment Station Road in Crossville. A map to the facility and complete directions are available online at plateau.tennessee.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.