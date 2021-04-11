MAE Shoes and Boots is a new business in Maryville, but owners Jesse and Megan Guinn definitely know their way around a shoe store.
The couple opened the doors of their 4,000-square-foot business on April 1; located next to the Food City on East Broadway in Maryville, it houses close to 3,000 pairs of kids and adult shoes, Western and work boots, sandals and also graphic tees, purses and wallets.
“We sell a little bit of everything,” Jesse said as he gave a look-around. “Our thing is, we sell everything at a discount.”
This young family moved to Maryville just a few months ago. They have three children, ages 5 to 7 months. The name of the store, MAE, is an acronym of their three names, Margot, Abel and Evelyn.
Jesse’s experience in the shoe business dates back to his childhood. His parents own K & T Shoes in Savannah, Tennessee.
“This is a new business but my family has been in the shoe business for more than 30 years,” he said. “My dad started a shoe store in West Tennessee in Savannah. I have spent the last few years running it. That’s where I learned the business. My uncle also owns his own shoe store, in Paris, Tennessee.”
As a child, Jesse said he would rollerblade around his dad’s store, straightening up the shoes on the racks and whatever else needed doing. “I was running the register at 10,” he said.
He took a break from the family business and got into restaurant management. He and Megan lived and worked in Mobile, Alabama, for a while. But when they began to start a family, the couple moved back to West Tennessee. Jesse picked up where he left off at his dad’s shoe store.
Where to settle down
But months ago, Jesse and Megan begin thinking about starting their own business. Their oldest child is getting ready to start school, so they wanted to find a community with excellent schools and a good business climate.
They landed on Maryville.
“We literally settled on Maryville based on internet searches,” Megan said.
At the end of 2020, the Guinns put their house up for sale and sold it in less than a week.
These two have been advertising their new store on Facebook and Instagram and relying on word-of-mouth advertising. Things have gone well so far.
The large store means they can have lots of inventory on the shelves. They sell athletic shoes from Nike, Asics, Adidas and Puma. The selection of boots includes brands like Ariat, Durango and Rocky. Popular brands like Jellypop, Skechers, Birkenstocks, Vans and Yellow Box are stocked as well.
Running his father’s shoe store in Savannah taught Jesse how to manage during hard times, including a pandemic. He said K & T Shoes was closed for six weeks last year. Once it opened back up in May, sales soared.
“We had the biggest month we’ve ever had,” Jesse said.
Megan is helping at MAE Shoes and Boots in addition to caring for their three children. She was an English teacher before becoming a mom and said she might get back into education once her children are in school. She is glad to be closer to her parents who live in Chattanooga.
Mae Shoes and Boots is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Jesse said he continues to get new merchandise in almost daily. He will be selling scrubs soon.
That this family chose the East Broadway area as its location wasn’t by chance. They were able to get a nice space that didn’t require lots of work. But, Jesse said he chose the area because he knew lots of working-class families reside here. With three children of their own, he knows the challenges of raising and supporting a family.
Shoes have to be affordable, this business owner said. He said he sells most of his athletic shoes for $39.99. His work boots are less than $100. Some sandals were on the shelf for less than $10.
“If I get a good deal, I pass it on,” Jesse said. “It helps that I ran my dad’s business and did all the ordering. I have the connections.”
