It was Tyrie Ogle’s intention to not make a big deal out of her retirement as director of Stepping Stones Preschool, preferring to just fade off into the beachy sunset.
That might work for someone who doesn’t have deep ties to their employer, but Ogle isn’t that. In fact, when she retires June 30, she will have been with Stepping Stones for 37 years — 33 as director.
And those who work with her would not let this longtime director and friend leave without letting her community know of her rare accomplishment.
Maryville Church of Christ opened the preschool in October 1983, Ogle said. At that time, it was located at Five Point on East Broadway Avenue in Maryville where the church had its home, before moving to Sherwood Drive. There was even a year when the church and school found itself at the old Everett gym.
But the present site is the one on Sherwood. The church was constructed there in 1990 and the preschool was in the lower level. In 2001, Stepping Stones got its own building on the church campus.
Joyce Robertson is the one credited with opening Stepping Stones and she served as its first director.
“I was young and just out of college,” Ogle recalled. “She asked me if I would like to be a teacher. I have now been here this entire time that is has been a school.”
Robertson served as director for four years but decided she wanted to return to the kindergarten classroom instead. That’s when Ogle was asked to step in as director.
That means she is only the second director Stepping Stones has ever had. When she walks out the door June 30, Kristy Bird will take over those responsibilities. Jessica Tipton will be assistant director.
When the preschool began, it was a part-time program and the mission was a little different.
“We mostly catered to stay-at-home moms,” Ogle explained. “We were a little program that gave families the opportunity for their kids to socialize. That has evolved over time.”
Today, many moms are in the workforce and children entering kindergarten are required to meet certain benchmarks. Stepping Stones is now a place that readies these students for public school while also keeping that socialization aspect, Bird said. What is required of kids entering kindergarten continues to change, she said.
Of course there are days when these 37 years seem every bit as much, but Ogle said the time has passed quickly. She never thought this would be her career, instead thinking she would do something else after having her own kids to raise.
There have been hundreds of other kids she has helped raise along the way. Tipton, the assistant director, attended preschool here. Bird’s two sons, ages 12 and 15, also grew up at Stepping Stones.
If she had elected to stay longer, Ogle said she would probably be seeing a third generation soon enough.
In the early years, there weren’t many choices for preschool/day care in this community and Stepping Stones had a long wait list. There are several others now, but the wait list hasn’t gone away. The school is full for fall and there are probably 60 children on the list now, Ogle said.
“I always thought it was the continuity of the staff,” the director said. “Teachers stay for a very long time and I feel they are invested in the program. Most are members of the church and see this as part of their church commitment.”
One of those longtime teachers is Barbara Russell. She has been employed at Stepping Stones for more than 25 years.
Currently the program offers its services to those ages 3 to 5 in addition to kids who attend during summer, some of whom are former preschoolers.
Ogle said Stepping Stones is open year-round but does take breaks that follow the local school system.
This wasn’t a rushed retirement decision on Ogle’s part. She said she had planned on a couple of different occasions to leave, but the timing was off. Last year’s pandemic had her deciding to stay until things got back to normal.
She and board Chairman Randy Puryear had those conversations months ago. By December, Ogle said she had made her decision and the board was supportive.
She and Bird are working together all month so there is a smooth transition. Bird said she feels overwhelmed at times but Ogle is putting together an instruction book for her replacement. Ogle also said she will serve as a mentor to the students.
“You can’t replace her,” Bird said. “Those are huge shoes to fill. It will be hard to figure out how to take steps in them.”
Kind, patient, cool under pressure and encouraging are the words Bird uses to describe Ogle. The fact people like Russell still will be here to offer advice is a definite positive, Bird said.
Ogle has plenty she wants to do, including taking some beach trips with family and friends. Her husband, Chuck, retired as owner of Ogle’s Auto Center a few years ago; he works part time now delivering flowers.
Just because she is closing this chapter doesn’t mean she will sit idle. Ogle said she is keeping her options open. Her health is good. That might stem from being active on her feet, chasing after toddlers.
“I get my 10,000 steps in every day,” she said.
