“To me, there’s not a better feeling than helping or giving.”
That is why Koki Best, director of radiology at Blount Memorial Hospital, decided to rally her department to help patients at another hospital during a time of need.
In recent weeks, Best heard East Tennessee Children’s Hospital was looking for toys for their patients who, due to COVID-19 fears, weren’t able to use community playrooms or share toys in the hospital to avoid the spread of germs.
“I was sitting at home one afternoon, and was looking on my Facebook page, and I saw Children’s Hospital had a post up, and it said they needed new toy donations because children couldn’t go to the playroom and touch all the toys,” Best said. “They couldn’t keep them clean, so the children needed toys for their own rooms.”
She said this seemed like the perfect opportunity to give back during a challenging time, especially since the recipients would be East Tennessee children. She then reached out to several people to see if anyone else would be interested in helping. After receiving nothing but positive feedback and excitement, Best asked Blount Memorial’s radiology and radiation oncology departments if they would be interested in collecting toys to send to Children’s, and the teams were excited to help.
“I just thought this was a great opportunity to let us feel like we’re doing something nice and to brighten our moods at work a little bit,” Best said. “I know we all have a soft spot for children, of course.”
Blount Memorial’s radiology and radiation oncology departments, along with several hospital administrators, were thrilled to help, bringing in all sorts of toys for children of all ages. The toys covered an entire table, and were then sorted and organized in bags, based on age and gender.
“Most of us have a little bit of time, or are blessed enough to be able to help with material things, if that’s what is needed, or toys or whatever it may be,” Best said.
She said they collected enough toys to fill up a carload that was driven over to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.
“I drove them over to Children’s, and when I called and told them I was there, she said, ‘Will one cart be enough?’ and I said, ‘Oh no!’ So, they came out and brought three carts, and we filled all three carts up,” Best explained.
She said the folks at Children’s were so thankful for all the support they received, and followed up soon after with a hand-written note thanking Blount Memorial employees for the abundance of toys for all of their patients.
“I never had to use Children’s Hospital, but it was great to know that it was there if I needed it,” Best said. “I feel like those are our patients over there since we don’t offer pediatrics. I feel like our Blount county kids benefit from that as much as anybody, so it’s just a way to lighten the mood here.”
