Over the past 11 years as Joani Shaver answered her agency’s phone, it has often been a person in crisis on the other end.
A caregiver needs to find her mom a place to live after she became disabled and can no longer stay in her own home. A widow is facing eviction because her landlord increased her rent by 30%, which she can’t pay. An elderly man who no longer drives has no way to get to doctor visits. And signing up for Medicare or other financial assistance is a process that requires hours of filling out the required applications, a hard task for many.
Shaver has served as the director of the Office on Aging, which falls under Blount County Community Action Agency, since February 2011. This week, she transitions out of that job to oversee a project called Safer Homes for Seniors. A retirement party will honor her work in the Office on Aging on Thursday, May 5 at the office’s location at 3509 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville. Light breakfast snd coffee will be served.
Shaver remembers her first day on the job.
“It was Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2011,” she said. “I started out answering the phone, not knowing much. Nancy Sentell was the executive director at that time. Every call I’d take I would run to Nancy’s office and say ‘What do I tell this person?’”
She said it didn’t take long to get a feel for what the needs were. Having the finances to do what is needed rose to the top. When someone is in their 30s, you can tell them to get a job. With seniors, that isn’t an option.
“They are living on what they have now and there is no opportunity to get more,” Shaver explained. “That was a major revelation to me. They are at the end of their lives. A lot of times they are reaping what they have sown throughout their lives. If it wasn’t sown well, they are paying the price.”
Subsidized housing, public transportation, health care and helping seniors get their earned benefits became Shaver’s focus.
In her tenure, she created a senior exercise program, said Tammye Pirie, executive director of BCCAA. Shave also makes sure seniors are communicating through use of a chat program. She also works to put out a senior services directory each year. The 10th edition will be out soon.
“Blount County’s highest need is transportation,” Pirie explained, and Shaver has worked successfully to ease that burden by organizing and starting the Senior Miles, or SMiles program that offer rides to seniors are low cost. It began in 2013.
Pirie said many seniors would be isolated without the program. “That is why the SMiles program was fully developed under Joani’s leadership and with her talents and advocacy along with her ability to rally the community.”
Then few years ago, in 2019, Shaver realized just how much of her time was being spent on helping people sign up for benefits like food stamps or Medicare. She wrote a grant to fund a Benefits Enrollment Center that now has an infrastructure of employees trained to assist seniors or their caregivers, Pirie said.
Because of Shaver’s work, seniors in Blount County have received more than $4 million in benefits, Pirie said. The grant to start the center came from the National Council on Aging.
As Shaver closes out her career as director of the Office on Aging, she is gearing up to oversee the Safer Homes program under BCCAA. A huge part of this is building ramp for seniors so they can stay in their homes. Shaver is partnering with a volunteer group at Habitat for Humanity and local churches. To date, they have been able to provide 20 ramps.
A grant from United Cerebral Palsy pays for materials up to $1,500 for each ramp; with the cost of lumber up, Shaver said some ramps cost closer to $4,000.
Originally from Upper Peninsula in Michigan, Shaver worked in Arizona, Utah and California before she and her husband settled in Tennessee. They live on a small farm, raising fainting goats and chickens. Despite stepping down as director of the Office on Aging, Shaver said she has more she wants to do for seniors.
She lost her parents before they got to the point of needing outside assistance. Her grandmother, who suffered from dementia, lived with them when Shaver was a child. She believes it’s important for families to have conversations and a plan for aging.
“We are Americans,” she said. “We live in denial. It’s like if you don’t talk about it, it’s not going to happen. Part of the reason I am so open about it is I see the results every day.”
She said sadly, Blount County lacks enough affordable housing for seniors on limited income. There are only four or five subsidized housing complexes here in this community, she said. She tells those needing in to call the places every day to check on availability. The situation has reached crisis level, Shaver said.
“We could probably use 2,000 more housing units,” Shaver estimated. “We are leaving the elderly behind in a lot of different areas and housing is one of them.”
BCCAA oversees a number of programs, including Smoky Mountain on Meals. There is home energy assistance available for low income residents. Commodity food distribution is held on a regular basis. Pirie said the agency is able to help many people on its own and also refers to other agencies.
She is grateful for the leadership and advocacy Shaver has delivered as director of Office on Aging. That Shaver is staying on to lead a new program is certainly a plus, she said.
“She is still advocating for people in need,” Pirie said. “That is why she is so impactful. She is an advocate for that caregiver who doesn’t know what to do or that senior who is alone.”
