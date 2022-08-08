A new band will make its musical debut in the community room of the Williams Family Seymour Branch Library on Friday, Aug. 12.
Steve Kirtley & New Victory (SKNV) is a country Gospel group that has not yet taken part in the popular Summer Sounds & Sweets series sponsored by Friends of Seymour Library. The five-member group will perform from 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 12.
Though new to the library, band members have performed together for about six years. Band members come from Middle and Upper East Tennessee. They have played at many venues, including outdoor public events, Kirtley said.
Members include Kirtley, the lead singer, who plays the guitar; Sam Sellers, who provides harmony and rhythm guitar; Bill Mercer of Seymour, who plays bass; his wife, Ruth, on snare drums, and Christi Stills on piano. Kirtley has been involved with music, both as a soloist and group member, for decades and writes his own songs, some of which will be featured Aug. 12. The group features “traditional old-style country Gospel” rather than bluegrass, he said.
The program will also feature the powerful voice of Jessie Lamb of Knoxville, who will sing Southern Gospel songs from her latest recording project.
The program is free and open to everyone. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Homemade desserts from the kitchens of Friends members, as well as beverages, will go on sale at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Friends group, which supports the library’s needs and programs such as the ongoing Summer Reading Program. SKNV will have their CDs for sale too.
The library is at 137 West Macon Lane, Seymour, around the corner from the Kroger shopping center. The atmosphere is casual.
Summer Sounds & Sweets takes place once a month during the summer. This is the last performance for the year. For more information, please call the library at 865-573-0728.
