Stewards of Children is a free, two-hour prevention training program that teaches all adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. The program is designed for organizations that serve youth and for individuals concerned about the safety of children.
The next virtual training opportunities will be Oct. 21 and Nov. 16. The date for December hasn't been determined. The first one for 2022 will be Jan. 18.
In-person training will be conducted on Nov. 9. Dates for 2022 include Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, April 12, May 10, Aug. 9, Sept. 13. Oct. 11 and Nov. 8.
It is the only nationally distributed, evidence-informed program proven to increase knowledge, improve attitudes and change child protective behaviors. Research findings from independent evaluators are available on www.D2L.org. This program allows for two contact hours of continuing education.
Contact Becky Rials at 865-981-2000 or brials@blountkids.org for more information or to RSVP. Must be 18 or older to attend.
