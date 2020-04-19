Participants at The Gate — Gateway to Independence have had their year interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic like everybody else, but the disabled young adults in the program are still finding ways to stay connected.
Executive Director Stephanie Livigni said the 53 adults in the program haven’t met face to face since before their spring break, which was the week of March 16. The program is held at Sycamore Tree United Methodist Church and meets three days a week. The men and women at The Gate come together for lots of social and learning activities, from card games to video games, basketball, crafts and cooking classes.
As soon as stay-at-home orders were issued, resulting in the closing of their doors, Livigni said she and her staff went into motion to find an alternative way to keep participants engaged, educated and entertained.
“We had a board meeting and brainstormed and came up with a plan,” she said as she worked from home last week. “We are all doing videos to keep people connected. To be honest, it really took off. It has been a way to not only keep our participants connected but our staff invested as well.”
A plan comes together
Click on The Gate’s Facebook page and see what that looks like. From 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday, Gate staff are there sharing jokes of the day, animal trivia, music, horseback riding, current events, book club, cooking class, card games and more. They even have someone who lives at Top of the World and shares hiking adventures.
“Basically, the same things we would be doing during the day when we were in session,” Livigni said, “we are putting those in video format and inviting everyone to join along with us.”
The Gate was founded in 2004 when a local family, Frank and Shirley Hogsed, wanted a program for their son, Russell, now that he was completing his time in public education. Russell has significant disabilities that prevent him from being able to walk, talk or care for himself, but he loves being out in the community and socially connecting with others. He is still a part of the Gate family.
Livigni said isolation is one of the main reasons The Gate was formed. Many of the disabled young adults complete their high school educations and then lose options for activities outside their small circle of family and friends. The Gate provides a place where they can make new friends, learn skills and stay involved.
“Our participants have worked so hard to develop the friendships and the relationships they have at The Gate,” Livigni said. “They have worked so hard to develop skills they might not have developed elsewhere. My immediate reaction to this was, ‘Oh my gosh, they are going to lose those skills. They are going to lose that sense of connectivity because they are not able to connect with friends.”
The Facebook videos were started the last week of March. Livigni has made full use of her staff, even conducting a Staff Olympics competition featuring water balloon toss and water gun relay. A handful of staff make themselves available on Facebook to talk back and forth between the participants.
There are those who aren’t connected to the internet. Livigni said she and her staff make regular calls to those families.
“We want them to know we have not forgotten them,” she said.
As with many nonprofits, The Gate relies on donations to exist. It had planned its annual Dessert Fest for early March but had to cancel it. Livigni said she hopes to be able to reschedule for summer or early fall.
Word came that public schools won’t reopen this academic year. The Gate is still hoping to open its doors next month. Their year looks much like local school systems’, with their participants attending August through May.
“We are off during the summer,” the executive director said. “It is our fear that if we have to close our doors all of April and May, they won’t be returning until August. It is a hit for us. We aren’t taking in any money during that time.”
She, her staff and participants are looking toward the day when they can reunite in person.
“We are going to have one giant party when this is over,” Livigni said.
