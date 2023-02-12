There’s no way to know just how many people’s lives have been enriched through the sewing talent and kindness of Phyllis Kirksey, Carolyn Ryan, Gypsy Phoenix, Candy McClanahan, Marcella Emrick and others in their group.
Eva Baker, 90, meets with them weekly and has for years. Earlene Brannon has counted 18 years of service to others, alongside this family of women. Lindy Reagan, Anne Martak and Liz Owens have found their place here among friends, along with Pat Anderson.
Their connection to each other is quilting. The desire to gift others with the fruits of their labor keeps them solidly in place.
So, every Tuesday at 10 a.m. they gather at Friendsville United Methodist Church to share ideas and patterns, work on the group projects and fellowship. In the process, they have made and given away more than 1,000 quilts.
They call themselves the Friendly Quilters and Crafters. As Kirksey explained, not everyone in the group quilts; some knit and crochet. All are welcome. And even though they gather in Friendsville, members come from Lenoir City, Knoxville and parts in between.
Last week, Kirksey and about 30 other members were busy working on prayer quilts to be given to people needing them for multiple reasons. They also piece together blessing quilts that are then given to the homeless, police and fire personnel and others working with the elderly. Phoenix and Liz Owens head up the blessing quilts ministry. McClanahan and Janelle Basler oversee the prayer quilts.
Lindy Reagan brought one of her colorful quilts. She said she has been quilting since 1977. “I have a great-grandmother, grandmother, mother, daughter and myself who have all been quilters,” she said. “My mom taught me. I started with Barbie doll clothes.”
Martak and others here on this day are thankful for Lula Davis and her commitment to this creative process. Davis taught Martak to quilt; Davis quilted into her 90s and died at the age of 94.
“I used to do the Quilts of Valor and so did Lula,” Martak said. These are quilts gifted to our nation’s veterans.
It was Carolyn Ryan and Faye Margelowsky who founded the Friendly Quilters and Crafters. The group first met at Friendsville First Baptist, for 18 years. They’ve been at Friendsville UMC now for two.
Ryan said she’s been quilting forever and also taught members of this group. At first, they worked on personal projects, Ryan said, but somewhere along the way the focus became community service. The list of organizations contributed to include Quilts of Valor, Baptist Children’s Home and the Shoebox Ministry, McClanahan said. Family Promise, a women’s shelter, an African orphanage and people in Haiti and Brazil have all been recipients of quilts made by these women.
Kirksey said it was her mother who taught her to quilt. She made all of Kirksey’s clothes while growing up.
“My mom was a seamstress,” Phyllis said. “Pieces left ofter from that were made into quilt tops. I can see a little bit of me over the years reflected in her work.”
In addition, Phyllis’s mother-in-law, Betty Kirksey, was known for her handmade quilts, a technique that’s been mostly replaced by machines. Some of Betty’s quilts that were found in the attic after her passing are close to 100 years old.
It is this generation of quilters that still inspires Kirksey and the others. Back in the day, quilts were an absolute necessity — warming those with no electricity who used coal and wood stoves as heaters. Scraps of material left or clothes that no longer served their purpose were recycled.
“Nothing was ever wasted,” Kirksey said. “You used everything.”
Despite meeting at this church, quilters come from other congregations and communities each week. McClanahan found them in 2009 and has been a member ever since. Reagan joined three years ago. It’s been 16 for Martak.
They welcome others to join. On fifth Tuesdays, they sometimes take road trips to visit quilt shows or enjoy a meal out.
Members have come and gone over the years. Baker is the oldest, at 90. Talent level ranges from intermediate to expert. That doesn’t matter to this band of women who teach, share and work together.
“We are sisters,” Phyllis Kirksey said.
