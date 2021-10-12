A Place to Stay, a nonprofit in Blount County, will host its second Street Outreach Service Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville.
The organization is partnering with New Hope Baptist Church, United Way and McNabb Center to provide a free day of services for those in need. The services will include showers, washer and dryer, hygiene bags, hot meals, food pantry, clothing pantry, case management services along with hair cuts and massages.
In addition, COVID testing will be done along with COVID vaccines and flu shots. All will be done at no cost. The first SOS Day was held in July at the Blount County Public Library.
