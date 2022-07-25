The Knoxville Community Band will return to the Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville for the first time since 2019 to present a free concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.
The 55 members of the all-volunteer band come from mostly Knox County, but this community is also well represented. The band director is Larry Hicks, who taught at Everett High School until it closed in 1977. Hicks then went to the newly opened Heritage High School the very next year where he started the band program for this Blount County school. He was there for 19 years.
“There are several former students of mine who will be playing on Sunday,” this band leader said. His marching and concert bands won numerous awards during his tenure at Everett and then Heritage.
Hicks said the talented musicians come from all backgrounds and professions. There are doctors, teachers and city employees. What ties them together is their desire to keep music in their lives and share it with others. Knoxville Community Band makes that possible.
The musical selections for this Sunday performance will include an opening march. A medley of “Star Wars” selections will be featured, too, along with some tunes from “Chicago.” A medley of Ray Charles songs is also part of the concert.
This is the 70th year for the Knoxville Community Band; it got its start in 1952, Hicks said. He has been director for 12 years and was a member before that.
Hicks retired from HHS at the end of the 1995-1996 school year. He wasn’t teaching students any longer but he never put down his instrument, the trumpet.
“I have been involved with music my entire life,” Hicks said. “I played right at 30 years with the Maryville College Community Band. I was one of the charter members of the band.”
The Knox Community Band is sponsored by the Knoxville Department of Parks and Recreation. Hicks said when the former band director retired, Parks and Recreation asked him to take the helm. Membership was down, but Hicks saw the potential for new growth and accepted the challenge.
It has been difficult to keep everyone together since the pandemic shut down their performances for 18 months. Hicks said he has kept busy and in touch with members.
Getting to showcase this band’s talent at the Clayton Center after such a long absence is wonderful, Hicks said. There are few free events there, so he hopes Blount Countians will take advantage.
Hicks’ assistant director is Joel Tillman, who also retired from teaching in public schools. He is currently an adjunct professor of trumpet and instrumental studies at Carson-Newman University.
In addition, Tillman has backed various visiting artists like The Temptations, Mel Torme, Judy Collins and Bernadette Peters. He was the lead trumpet for the Knoxville Broadway appearance of “Mary Poppins.”
At the Sunday concert at the Clayton Center, Tillman will perform a solo and also a couple of other pieces. He is currently principal trumpet with the Oak Ridge Symphony.
Likewise, Hicks loves to keep busy and hone his own skills on the trumpet. He performed in “Hello, Dolly” at the Bijou Theater in Knoxville just days ago, along with Tillman and one of the percussionists in the Knoxville Community Band.
This community band welcomes new members, musicians who want to continue to learn and perform. Hicks said participation requires work. He wants to challenge the members.
“I try to keep them interested by not making it too easy,” he said.
A resident of Maryville, Hicks moved here from Alabama in 1967. He loved his teaching duties at Everett and Heritage. His previous assistant for this community band was Mark Boring, a former student of his at Everett. Boring also taught at HHS with Hicks.
Because you only get better with practice, Hicks said he has always taken learning opportunities even while teaching. He said he spent six summers on the staff of the New York based Avant Garde Drum and Bugle Corps.
“That was very educational for me,” this band director said.
That he gets to bring his community band to Maryville is a great opportunity, Hicks said. There are bound to be people in the audience who are former students and fellow teachers. He can’t wait to see them all.
