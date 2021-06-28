The email from Jack “Dok” Webb had an intriguing subject line to pique a reporter’s interest.
“Half a Century in the Making,” it called out.
The former Alcoa resident of Alcoa and now retiree living in Cosby laid out his story of being a student at Alcoa High School in 1971. He was 16 and a sophomore that year.
“I was in morning study hall when the school photographer, Brent Clarke, who was a senior, came in the room and pointed in my direction and said, ‘come with me,’” Webb recounted. “We went to the office doors at the front of the school off Faraday Street. He had me act like I was walking in from the outside with the glass door held open and then he took my picture.”
Clarke didn’t say anything else to him, Webb said. Months later, the new AHS yearbook came out, and this sophomore at the time said he heard people talking and pointing at him.
There at the front of the annual on a full page was Webb’s photo as he walked into the school. “To say I was surprised was an understatement,” Webb said.
Fast-forward 50 years. Webb was looking over his 1971 yearbook and thought it would be interesting to go back to his alma mater and take that exact same pose. He talked to a friend, Neil Rhodes, about it and the ball started rolling.
Rhodes, a professor for University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension, gave a presentation to Alcoa Kiwanis back in April. Present that day was Glenda Thomas, who works for Alcoa City Schools. When Rhodes mentioned Webb’s desire to come back and re-create that old photo, Thomas said she would help.
That led to Principal Scott Porter being contacted. He was principal at Alcoa Middle School at the time, which used to be Alcoa High until a new building was constructed. That is where the original photo was taken. Porter now works at Alcoa City Schools’ Central Office.
Porter agreed to let Webb come to AMS to do the photo when school was dismissed for the summer. Webb came last month with photographer Larry Effler in tow. Effler is a graduate of AHS as well.
Webb had emailed Porter once he gave permission and told the principal, “And yes, I look exactly the same.”
Clarke, the yearbook photographer who took that 1971 photo, now resides in Virginia, Webb learned.
The recent photo session only took about 30 minutes. Webb said Effler shot close to 75 photos and was able to capture him in the same pose from 50 years earlier.
The look around took Webb back to 1971.
“It was still the same,” Webb said after walking up to the old high school building. “The door was the same. The school looked the same. I was shocked to see how hardly anything has changed. I haven’t been to the new high school yet.”
The 1973 AHS graduate is now retired as a rural mail carrier and said he was a substitute carrier in Townsend in the 1980s. He still makes it back to Blount County at least once per month to see his former classmates.
He said it can be an eye-opener when you post photos like these side by side. Most of us, he said, still think we haven’t changed a bit.
He got a stark reminder that isn’t the case when he showed up at Alcoa Middle for his photo re-creation. Someone who happened to be there yelled out, “You don’t look anything like that picture.”
Webb could only laugh.
There are differences in the photos besides the age of the subject. In the 1971 photo, there is a dog sitting just outside the front door. Webb didn’t wear a similar outfit for the 2021 shot and he said it was taken during a different time of day. The time lapse is still an attention-grabber.
Porter was present the day the recent photo was taken. He and Webb talked briefly. Then Porter remarked where he was in 1971. That was the year he was born.
It isn’t unusual to get requests from former AHS students who want to come back, Porter said. He said that’s especially true during homecomings and reunions.
“This building in particular is such a community school,” Porter said. “Being the old high school. We get quite a few alumni who want to do walk-through tours both at homecomings and all times throughout the year.”
Beneath the 2021 photo Webb put his own caption, “16 years old to 66 years young. Where have all the old dogs gone?”
As with many adults, Webb said he does wonder at how fast it is from teenager to retiree. “These photos may help people visualize the passage of time,” he said.
His graduating class, the AHS Class of 1973, will hold its 50th reunion in 2023.
