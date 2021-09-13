Since the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 has put a damper on most fun activities. Last year, the students of Maryville Christian School missed the opportunity to go on their annual retreat. This was one of many experiences they had to sacrifice for the sake of the pandemic. This year, a bit of normalcy returned, and they got more than they expected from their retreat.
Daniel Holden, the director of student life, had a large part in planning this trip, which was set to be from Aug. 25-27. Because the annual retreats normally occur within the state, students were caught off-guard when it was announced that they would be going to Cleveland, Georgia, specifically the Woodlands Camp.
Situated near a lake, Woodlands Camp and retreat center offers many fun activities such as kayaking, ziplining, and even a giant swing. During the free time provided, many students could be seen lining up for the giant “Blob,” which launched them into the water. The scenery combined with the energy from the student body made for an incredible experience.
Throughout the trip, students, for the most part, stayed within their LIFE groups (Live Intentionally For Eternity). The cabins were filled with energy and life. In the words of 10th grader Kara Stewart, “I really liked it because it was a good bonding time.”
A deep sense of community was ingrained through every activity and through the main speaker of the retreat, Aaron Reynolds, who encouraged students to walk in faith in the Lord.
The energy, community, and sense of wonder throughout the retreat have gone unmatched in years past. It will certainly leave a lasting impression on the student body. The students of MCS can only hope that next year’s trip will be just as memorable.
