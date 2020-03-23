Going into spring break, students wrapped up their third quarter with midterms. Content of midterms vary from class to class. Some teachers choose to do a true cumulative midterm, while others choose to give unit tests. Regardless of the format, the idea is the same: to evaluate how much the students have learned going into the fourth and final quarter of this school year. Maryville High School allots specific days for midterms to be given so that the schedule can allow for an optimum amount of time for students to complete their tests. This year the last two days before break were set aside for these tests with one day set aside for first and second block classes and another for third and fourth block classes. With their tests finally done, students entered the much anticipated spring break. Due to the coronavirus, students did not return to classes after spring break. Doors will be closed through April 5 with students returning on April 6. However, this does not mean the suspension of classes. Maryville is planning to implement online classes through the district issued laptops. Through tools like Canvas and email, students and teacher can still stay connected and progress through lessons until they can return to school.

