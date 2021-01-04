WBHS continues to encourage students to stay home if they feel sick to prevent the spread of Covid-19. With the new year here, the second semester begins. The school is continuing to enforce their Covid-19 guidelines and mask mandate. There is now an app to check the status of Blount County buses. The link is on the William Blount High School’s website. We are just getting off Christmas break and our next major break will be in March.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.