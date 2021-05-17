Looking back on the school year, it has been a complicated year. From having staggered schedules to wearing masks everywhere students go, the students at Maryville Junior High have had a completely different year. Luckily Maryville has been one of the schools in the nation to stay open the longest and not close down because of COVID.
With the school year rapping up, students are looking back on the school year. Olivia Ford said,” I got quarantined the day of the dance, so I didn’t get to go to that. It was really frustrating because I had just bought a brand-new dress and brand-new shoes for the dance. It also made me miss my orchestra concert. I was really mad about that because I had just gotten second chair for the first time.”
Maddie Yaylove explained, ”Being virtual, though not terrible, is a lot harder for me than in-person school. It mainly centers around that it’s been harder to ask questions and exchange ideas with other students. In-person school, in my opinion, is a lot more fun because I can be around my friends.”
Masks have also been hard to get used to this year. “Sometimes wearing masks all day makes it hard to breathe and gives me a headache. It is also weird because when you see someone take off their mask to eat you get so surprised because they look totally different. I think that if the lower grades don’t have to wear them we shouldn’t have to wear them either,” Ford said.
Students are glad this complicated year is ending and are looking forward to summer.
