Steering wheelbarrows, perfecting their bucket brigades and lots of shoveling went into a Leadership Blount Class of 2022 project Thursday afternoon that engaged students at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Alcoa.
Two large loads of donated mulch were spread around the center’s playground using wheelbarrows and shovels provided by Blount County Habitat for Humanity and Doug Jenkins, construction supervisor, who also happens to be in this current LB class. The other class members who were part of this effort included Jaina Castro, Lakishia Goss, Peter Iorio, Kathy Johnson and Amy Tankersly.
Also present for this work day was Lilli Brown, director of the MLK Center, who is another member of the LB Class of 2022. This is LB’s 30th class. The organization got its start in 1990. There have been more than 1,000 graduates.
Johnson, who is senior vice-president of CBBC, said there are 36 members of this LB class, just like in years past. Members were split up into six groups of six people, with each having to come up with an idea for a community project. She said working at the MLK Center became a priority for her group; adding mulch to the playground area was a need made known to them.
Getting the children at the center involved just made it more fun and a real team effort.
“We wanted to get the kids working so they can see what can be accomplished when everyone works together,” Johnson said. “Now when they play here, they can say they had a part in it.”
Brown was overseeing the students’ involvement. As the project got underway, there was tons of help from those in grades K-5 arriving after school. The kids generally come in, get fed, do their homework and then get playtime outdoors, she said. But it was all hands on deck as 3 p.m. rolled around and the large pile of mulch had been delivered.
Participation at the MLK Center has grown over the last few years. Brown said when she took over, she was told her enrollment would be about 50 or so.
There has been in excess of 80 kids on occasion, she said. Brown has asked for expansion at the center but the money isn’t there, she’s been told. She did receive a new kitchen at the center, including cabinets, countertops and dish washer.
The playground on site was partially funded through a service project created by Alcoa Intermediate School teacher Miranda Talley, which raised $15,000. It was done to celebrate the memory of her son, Clark Reagan. The Alcoa capital fund designated the rest of the funding, which was $23,000.
The mulch for this project was donated by Jerry Teaster at Teaster’s Natural Creations and also Kellems. This LB Class of 2022 group was also able to provide four sets of nylon folding chairs that seat 24 people. They can be stored when not in use.
Jenkins was busy helping the students load mulch into wheelbarrows and buckets. He said the whole LB experience has been wonderful and a great way to learn more about his community. He said he worried he might not fit in but has cultivated friendships among fellow classmates.
LB classes start out with orientation in August and graduate the following May. The 2022 class will graduate May 12. Leadership Blount’s Office and Marketing Coordinator Jackie Eul said a change was made in recent years regarding class projects. instead of one large one, it was decided smaller groups would bring more involvement and greater impact.
“We have placed them in groups based on their interests,” she said. One of the other groups is working on something related to the importance of pre-kindergarten in the community. Another is working on a project based on ALICE — which stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. These are families whose incomes are above the federal poverty level but still struggle to pay their bills.
At the end of this work day, the MLK Community Center had a freshly mulched playground, lots of energy was spent by students, and LB class members completed their requirements. A cricket discovered in the mulch by one student gained its freedom.
The kids were also treated to hot dogs, chips and cotton candy from a local food truck.
