There’s no better way to kick off the start of the new year and a new school semester for this year than with snow. Students are bringing New Year’s resolutions into school this semester to make it better than ever. From new sports goal, grades and even friends, the students of Maryville Junior High are filling the new and good school atmosphere with goals for the new year.
Ninth grade student Annalee Seratt says that some of her goals for the new year are to “Make someone smile, improve in social studies, improve her defense and shooting in basketball and to bring others closer to Christ.” These are just some of the examples of how students are taking the new year and new me thing to heart. They are ready to bring change to the hallways of MJHS. With a new year of school just around the corner students are really buckling down on their goals for the future.
