With any book that’s published, authors hope readers come away with a sense that time spent in its pages was indeed a good investment.
It could be because of life lessons learned, the shear entertainment factor, writing style or the inspiration from larger-than-life characters.
It could be all of that and more.
Author, minister, husband and father Travis J. Bookout will share his latest book, “Cruciform Christ: 52 Reflections on the Gospel of Mark,” that reflects on the book of Mark, one of four gospels in the New Testament, 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5. “Cruciform Christ” was just released. Bookout will hold a book signing April 5 at his church, Maryville Church of Christ. Included will be a short talk on this second book by Bookout. The publisher will also be present.
The book is 348 pages, broken down into 52 sections so it can be used as a weekly study of this book of the Bible. The reflections are between 1,500 and 2,000 words, Bookout said, and they all end with two sets of reflection questions.
“These questions invite the reader to dig deeper and embark on their own reflective journey through the gospel,” the author explained. Questions like why would Jesus spend time with tax collectors and sinners? and why would Jesus let his name be dragged through the mud to spend time with outsiders?
Pondering and delving for answers is exactly how his first book came to be. Bookout, a husband and father of two boys, now 5 and 3, started out on his own personal quest to learn more about the gospel of John and its author. He said the more he learned and shared, the more people encouraged him to write a book.
“It started out as a personal journey to study John,” Bookout said. “I spent a year thinking about, reading and writing about John. During that process is when people started to encourage me to turn it into a book.”
That first book is called “Kings of Glory: 52 Reflections on the Gospel of John.” He wrote it while leading his congregation, teaching school and working on his Master of Divinity degree, which he completed late last year.
And now that he’s provided in in-depth study guide of two of the gospels, he’s forging ahead on books about the other two, Matthew and Luke. The authors each tell the same stories but in much different ways, Bookout said.
“Mark is the quickest and shortest gospel,” the author said. This disciple of Christ moves immediately from one story to another and even uses the word “immediately” repeatedly in his writings. Mark also asks questions in his text but doesn’t always answer them, Bookout pointed out.
Bookout continued by saying Mark uses the Old Testament subtly and tells stories cryptically. “Mark expects his readers to meditate on the minor details of the story and dig deep for answers and meaning. This makes Mark a fun, fast-paced, nonstop, adventure. You journey will Jesus at lightning speed.”
It is possible to get a glimpse of who these gospel writers were through their writing, Bookout said. Matthew is more blunt than Mark, he said, and provides more details than Mark. It is Matthew who records more of Jesus’ teachings and answers more questions.
“Matthew is more likely to explain details that Mark leaves ambiguous,” this minister said.
As for the gospel of Luke, it is the longest of them all. It is the introduction to the book of Acts, Bookout said, and its author tells the story of Jesus with focus on the movement of the Spirit, prayer and the ways Jesus reaches out to the neglected members of society.
The last of the gospels, written by John, uses symbolism in his stories about Jesus, Bookout explained. “There is a deep mystery to the portrayal of Jesus and everything Jesus does has significance beyond the vale. John emphasizes Jesus’ divine preexistence and unity with the Father more directly than the other three gospel writers, although it certainly is present in all four.”
As for who will enjoy or benefit from his books of reflections, Bookout said that would hopefully include those new to the New Testament teachings. He also had in mind ministers and teachers and campus ministers who could use his books for group studies.
These two books have come together as Bookout, his wife and sons have newly settled into Blount County. Bookout became minister at Maryville Church of Christ in early 2021. His first book came out last May. They are thrilled to be at the foot of Great Smoky Mountains, he said. They can often be found on the Maryville greenway.
The books are available in print or on Kindle and on book seller websites.
“The hope is you will have a better understanding of what the gospels are about and also that you will be challenged to imitate Christ in the way that you follow him.”
