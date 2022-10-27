With a huge matchup on Saturday between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and University of Kentucky Wildcats, lots of people are razor-focused on that rivalry between two neighboring states.
A group of volunteers at Monte Vista Baptist Church is thinking about our neighbors, too, but their attention is on the kids of rural Appalachia. Pat Pastor and her fellow Sunday school class members have worked on a project for months guaranteed to bring smiles to impoverished areas of the Bluegrass State.
On a recent Monday, 20 or so of the women gathered at Monte Vista to put the finishing touches on some adorable gifts — teddy bears they have sewn using material featuring dinosaurs, unicorns, hearts, polka dots, spaceships, bats, rainbows and snowmen. Most of the bears were made using a pattern, but some experienced seamstresses also came up with creations on their own.
The goal was 200, said Pastor, but these overachievers will have done close to 300 before dropping them off in Corbin, Kentucky, for distribution in counties ravaged by the recent floods.
One of the project volunteers made a UK blue teddy bear and a UT orange bear.
“It started our with our Bible study class, but it has spread,” Pastor explained. She claims not to be a knowledgeable seamstress. “I am a stuffer, not a sewer,” she said.
Judy Humphreys, Sandy Taplin, Ann Wilson, Peggy Hoy and Betty Holden showed up and quickly got to work. So did Angie Wood, who has done several related projects over the years.
She was the costume mistress for the Appalachian Ballet Company for 25 years. Her bears have that added personal touch. Wood expects to complete 30 of the huggable toys.
Pastor knows how to wrangle a group together, Wood said. “People have regular sticks and sharp sticks. Pat just has sharp sticks.”
Once the bears have been sewn and stuffed, they will be given to missionary Scarlette Jasper, a member of the field personnel for Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. She serves in areas of persistent poverty in South Central and Southeastern Kentucky, along with Scott County in Tennessee, Pastor said.
Jasper’s work includes ministering among the homeless and working with families in medical crisis, survivors of domestic violence, the elderly and disabled, and families in financial crisis. The area being served also is recovering from catastrophic flooding that occurred a few months ago.
Janice Grigsby was working at a table, putting the finishing stitches on the bears with her sewing machine. Some of the women hand-sewed their bears, which were then stitched up and placed in the completed pile.
Sewing cute and adorable teddy bears isn’t anything new to many of these volunteers. Some also do this for Operation Christmas Child, a nonprofit that provides gifts for children in impoverished countries across the globe. This church also has included teddy bears in food giveaways.
Pastor said there has been a stuffing party, where these volunteers met to stuff the bears. They like getting together for such a meaningful cause, she said. It’s also a time of fellowship.
“Our class doesn’t have any trouble visiting while they do things,” she said.
Barbara McCulloch sat at a table with her mother, Brenda McCulloch, as they worked to finish the bears. It is work, but it’s also fun, they agreed.
Ann Wilson said this is a grassroots effort that definitely gained traction over the past several weeks. It’s good to help out with global projects like Operation Christmas Child and also those close to home, she said. They are our neighbors, she explained, and she can’t wait to see the gifts distributed.
“I wish I could see the little faces,” Wilson said of the teddy bear recipients.
