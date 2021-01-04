Looking in the rearview mirror at 2020 yields plenty of sadness and loss for so many who couldn’t step into 2021 fast enough.
As the CEO and president of Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Janice Wade-Whitehead and her staff had to figure out how to provide the necessary support for the Alzheimer’s patients they serve and the families who care for them. Before COVID-19, educational programs and support groups met in person and were lifelines as families navigated through this progressive disease, which robs its victims of their memories and abilities to perform day-to-day functions.
It is the sixth-leading cause of death in this country; 5 million people are currently living with it around the world.
So like many other organizations, Alzheimer’s Tennessee went virtual with many of its services. There are now two support groups for those with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis; they meet via Zoom and other platforms once each week, along with four other groups for family members of Alzheimer’s patients.
Wade-Whitehead said there is a strong possibility these will continue past the pandemic.
“We have just been blown out of the water,” the CEO said regarding participation in its virtual programs. “We had 35,000 views and participation on our virtual platforms. The support groups have all said they are isolated and need more connection. It’s easy to hop on.”
It is programs like these that are funded through annual fundraisers like the one held here in Blount County. Each year the Alzheimer’s Tennessee Foothills Walk has been held on the campus of Maryville College, where walkers come together for the cause. The 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s was different for sure.
It was a drive-up affair, Wade-Whitehead said. People decorated their cars and brought their pets along. Entertainment was provided, albeit it with band members 6 feet apart.
Participants who raised at least $200 got to honk their horns at the celebration. Those who were part of a walk team were asked to turn on their windshield wipers for recognition.
“This was all a way to engage but it was very, very different,” Wade-Whitehead said.
Success during a pandemic
And when the event was over, Blount County, along with walkers from Loudon and Monroe counties, had raised a total of $121,226, exceeding the goal of $120,000.
Blount County Circuit Court Clerk Tom Hatcher played a monumental role in reaching that number. He holds a golf tournament each year and splits the proceeds between Alzheimer’s Tennessee and the Blount County Boys and Girls Club. Hatcher was able to contribute $33,000 to Alzheimer’s Tennessee.
After each walk, Alzheimer’s Tennessee holds awards ceremonies to congratulate those who are making a difference in this fight. The ceremony for Blount has been taped and will be shown later in the month.
Those in this community who are at the top of the fundraising list include Steve Foster, Kevin Bragg, Penny Adams, Missy Anderson, Donna Berg, Eileen Johnson, Shirley Collins, Cindy Canfield, Kendall R. Melton and Judy Hobbs.
Top teams include Foster/Bragg/Woody, Tom Hatcher and staff, Logan’s Chapel, Clover Hill Senior Living, Harrison Honeys, Shannondale of Maryville, Team Asbury Place, In Carol’s Corner, Chilhowee Club, Danny Davis Electric and CORE Cares.
This nonprofit holds seven walks each year, with four of them in East Tennessee. Wade-Whitehead said the Foothills Walk and also the one in Knox County met their goals; others did not.
But, the CEO said, none of Alzheimer’s Tennessee’s programs or staff were significantly impacted. She said her organization even put out a mail appeal, something it has never done. People were generous, Wade-Whitehead said.
It is important to note, she added, that 100% of the money raised stays in Tennessee to fund research and local programming. Alzheimer’s Tennessee has even partnered with the University of Tennessee and its biotech/engineering department on Alzheimer’s research.
“Alzheimer’s didn’t stop with the pandemic,” Wade-Whitehead said. “In fact, I think people living with Alzheimer’s — whether it’s in a nursing home or assisted living or at home — have been hit hard. It’s been a difficult year.”
In addition to the strong participation in Alzheimer’s Tennessee support groups, Wade-Whitehead said there also has been a steady increase in the calls to its 24/7 helpline.
Hope and optimism
Now that 2021 is here and vaccines to fight COVID-19 are being administered, Wade-Whitehead said she is looking into the future with hope and optimism. The Foothills Walk 2021 date has been set for June 12 here in Blount County. Plans haven’t been finalized on what it will look like. Corporate sponsors are being sought.
There is also hope and optimism related directly to Alzheimer’s research. Wade-Whitehead said the federal government is allocating $3.1 billion for that research through the National Institute of Health.
There is even a new drug being tested that could get FDA approval in March.
“That would be the first new drug to treat Alzheimer’s in 17 years,” Wade-Whitehead said.
She explained the research is looking at multiple approaches to finding a cure. One example is a drug that is a derivative of seaweed and already has gained approval in other countries. The focus on that drug is gut health and probiotics, Wade-Whitehead said.
“That is all encouraging,” she said. “Alzheimer’s is a complicated disease.”
That more experts are arriving on the scene is definitely exciting, she added. “We need the mavericks of that kind of thinking to rattle the cage and say, ‘Let’s bring everyone to the table,’” she said.
