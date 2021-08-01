Sam VanFleet is only 22, but she has certainly made a name for herself and her successful training of horses using the liberty method.
So when Patti Young, owner of Young Mountain Farm in Walland, saw that VanFleet was going to be in Tennessee in August, she reached out, hoping this young trainer might make a side trip to Walland to offer some training sessions.
VanFleet said yes. She already was going to be in Manchester, in Middle Tennessee, Young said. VanFleet will now be here in Blount County on Aug. 27 for group liberty training lessons and a few slots remain open.
Liberty training is a method of training a horse with exercises without the use of any halter or rope. It is sometimes done in an area that’s not enclosed. The exercises can include things like lying down, sitting down, rising along with dressage and other movements.
VanFleet has a large following on her website and YouTube. Young said a couple of her students have been part of that following. Young has taught horse camps of her own for more than 25 years. She has ridden horses most of her life.
“Liberty training involves lots of time joining up with the horse,” Young said. “You have to get the horse to trust you and follow you. The work is done with no bridle.”
Young said she prefers this type of training and even rides bareback. She said VanFleet has had lots of success training horses that have never had human contact. Mustangs have been her latest trainees.
Those who might be interested in attending the liberty training sessions can email young at young
mountainfarm1@gmail.com. Auditing the sessions is also available.
This type of training has become more popular in the past 10 years, Young said. She added that she has never put a bit in her horse’s mouth.
VanFleet operates out of California, Massachusetts and Florida. To be able to get her to come here is a rare treat, Young said. COVID-19 put VanFleet’s traveling on hold last year, but she is now booked for 2021.
“It is amazing what she does,” Young said.
