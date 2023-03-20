Patti Larimer Young once signed on to take high school students on a 1,000-mile bike ride through New England.
On another summer adventure, she embarked in a van loaded with teens on a seven-week journey across this country — starting in New York City and making her way through the Great Smoky Mountains, Arizona, California, Wyoming, Idaho and Colorado. There was rafting down the Snake River, swimming in Little River in the Smokies and viewing the awe-inspiring Grand Canyon.
This former Maryville City Schools teacher at Fort Craig Elementary School was a camp leader for Windsor Mountain International, (formerly Interlocken International) and despite that being more than 40 years ago, she still relishes the opportunities of exploration.
As she and her son, Ben Young, finalize plans for their own summer camps this year at the family’s Blount County farm, they strive to make the summer camp experience as memorable as the ones they experienced. Ben, who is 31, is an acclaimed comedy magician who lives in Las Vegas and has performed all over the world. He was featured on the television show “Penn and Teller: Fool Us.” He attended Windsor Mountain as a kid and went back as a counselor during college.
Summer camp is all about lake swimming, campfires, hiking and meeting new people, but for the Youngs, the challenge is on to make it an experience their campers will look back on for decades to come.
Patti and Ben have combined talents to offer both a horse camp and also magic camp at the family’s Young Mountain Farm in Blount County. Patti will lead the horse camp, June 12-14; Ben’s three sessions of magic camp will be offered July 3-7, July 10-14 and July 17-21.
“I’ve done the horse camps for 28 years,” Patti explained. She was a member of the equestrian club at the University of Tennessee and has 23 acres to raise her own and run the camps. Ben has been performing magic for decades; his first show was at Fort Craig in front of hundreds of students, staff and parents. It lasted 15 minutes; he wore a tuxedo and sneakers.
“I look back and it was horrible but I felt like a rock star,” he said. “I am just very thankful for my parents not telling me how it really was, so I kept going.”
His practice has paid off. Ben has entertained troops on over 80 military bases in 17 countries, including his latest trip in October to the Middle East. He has been teaching magic to kids fore more than 10 years. He said he can’t wait to team up with his family to offer this 2023 summer camp experience.
Ben recalls going to see live magic shows at a restaurant in Foothills Mall when he was 6. Then a TV show featuring magician David Blaine changed everything. He saw Blaine’s street magic special and began his quest to become a performer.
He’s called Vegas home now for six years. COVID shut down live entertainment there back in 2020, so this entertainer started his own foam parties for kids business. He has one in Las Vegas and also in Nashville.
The motto for his Mountain Magic Camp is “Everything is Magic.” Ben said all of the camp participants will learn magic but also have choices for extra activities, like horseback riding, arts and crafts, hiking and course challenges. Creative games will also be part of the camp experience.
The magic curriculum comes from Discover Magic, a program developed by magicians and educators. Ben said the teaching material is top-notch, with tricks designed for kid-sized hands. Those in the camp will receive access to magic videos and bonus tricks in addition to what Ben presents each day. Each of the three sessions offered in July will be different.
Discover Magic is a program that is nationwide, Ben said, and all who present have to be licensed.
That he has teamed up with his mom for this summer adventure is just a natural progression, Ben said. “Mom has experience running camps and I have a lot of experience teaching magic, he said. He has taken the Discover Magic curriculum into schools and summer programs.
It was 20 years ago when Ben first attended the Windsor Mountain program as a camper. He said it did shape who he became.
“Windsor Mountain deserves more credit than I give it,”he said. “If I think back, I was 10 years old when I went to this camp where there were so many performing arts aspects to it. I was in numerous skits. That nurtured me into performing and being creative.”
He added that the Windsor experience also allowed him to make friendships around the world because of the diversity of the staff and campers. It was a noncompetitive atmosphere that was inclusive and fun.
“It was about being artsy, being creative and fun,” he said, “where everyone can find their version of that.”
Patti said she can’t wait for camp weeks to begin. She said these camps will give students the chance to choose what they want to do. It won’t be horses all day long. Her husband, Phil, is also a retired teacher, with Blount County Schools. He is working on the challenge courses. While Ben’s magic camp is for the 8-12 age range, Patti said she can take younger kids in her horse camp. Swimming and even movie making will be part of this summer fun.
“Camp changed my life,” Patti said. “I was a young adult looking for adventure and felt very much alone in East Tennessee. I had my horse and my equestrian friends but still felt that something was lacking. Windsor Mountain International was completely eye opening. Over 100 staff members from all over the world coming together, bridging gaps between differences. ... Our goal is to create that kind of environment here, which is non-sectarian, accepting and enriching.”
This weekend Ben travels to Boulder, Colorado to perform four shows. He said those first responses he got to his magic shows have never been forgotten. It’s a career he feels fortunate to continue.
“For me, being on stage is extremely meditative,” he explained. “It’s the only time I am 100% focused on the moment, with nothing else in my head. The instant gratification of hearing them laugh, clap or gasp is so rewarding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.