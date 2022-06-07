The rows of 75-year-old James Hall’s vegetable garden look as if they’ve been expertly measured and picked clean of any weeds.
They have. This Maryville resident said the rows where okra, tomatoes, beans and squash thrive are precisely 28 inches apart; he uses his yardstick so there’s no doubt he can run his tiller between them.
On a recent Monday, he was out in his garden, hoping the weather predictors had gotten it right that rain was coming the next day. They nailed it, as periods of downpours showed up to provide sustenance to the crops he will gladly share with others come harvest time.
He knows what he’s doing, with 43 years of garden planting, and counting. Hall said his grandparents gardened and so, too, did his dad. Hall said his dad had a much larger garden right there where his is today.
“It went clear to the road,” he said.
What he is most proud of at the moment are the corn stalks that shoot up more than six feet. He grows hickory king and peaches and cream varieties of the vegetable. Rain has come at the right times, this grower said. When it doesn’t, he drags out the water hose.
At 75, Hall admits he has more time than most to go out planting, digging, watering and harvesting. He worked in the animal science department at the University of Tennessee for 38 years before retiring.
The corn was planted in mid-April. Hall said he put some fertilizer between the plants. With any luck, he said the corn can grow feet higher. One year his brother measured it at 16 feet. That’s some tall corn, this green thumb said.
And while he’s satisfied with his results so far, Hall said he wants to share his garden success stories with others to maybe inspire them. He’s noticed the high prices in the grocery store and for gas to get us there. Empty shelves have become the norm in recent months.
“I am trying to get the younger generation interested in gardening,”he explained. He mentioned Nikki Hunt, a friend who is more like a granddaughter. He said she and others her age just might find gardening to be as much fun as he believes it to be.
Besides the corn, Hall has planted half-runner beans, zucchini squash, onions, grape tomatoes and the beefsteak variety. In a patch nearby he grows mint; people put it in their tea or coffee or eat the leaves straight off the stalk, Hall pointed out. He4 grows it for other reasons as well.
“Long about June or July I get blooms on them and the bees get in there,” Hall said. “They get the nectar out of those blooms and then pollinate other plants. People don’t know just how important the bees are.”
He buys local honey because it’s great for him and others who suffer from allergies. His allergist agrees, he said.
Thankfully, Hall doesn’t have to deal with clay. His soil is dark and rich. He said the local extension office can provide soil testing so potential gardeners can know what they might need to add. “It’s hard growing much of anything in clay,” he said.
It’s important, this gardener said, to keep the soil loosened up so that it can get oxygen. Hall pays someone to bring in a tractor each spring to till up his dirt. Water can soak in better when soil is loose, he said.
The bottom line is gardening is work, Hall will tell you. He stakes up his tomatoes to keep them from falling over and has even done that with his tall corn. When he gets tired, he heads to the house for some rest.
When the tomatoes are ripe and plump and the beans signal they have been in the ground long enough, Hall will eat what he needs and give the rest away to friends and family. He admits his mom tried to teach him canning, but it didn’t take.
“I can grow stuff,” he said.
Besides relying on mother nature to bring adequate rain and sunshine, Hall is also at the mercy of his lawn critters, namely rabbits. He was quite satisfied with the rate at which his cabbage was growing. Then he came out to find the tops of the plants were gone, consumed, he believes by the furry bunnies.
Hall chopped down what was left and chunked it into the compost pile.
He knows not everyone was cut out to garden. For those not suited for digging in the dirt, Hall suggests going to the farmers market to support local growers. There are still crops he has trouble growing, like pumpkins. There are farmers in Blount County know the equation for growing the best.
It was his own grandparents and parents who taught him most of what he knows about gardening; Hall said his grandfather used to tell him often, “use your head for something besides a hat rack.” He’s taken that advice and mixed in some trial and error and maybe a little luck.
“Growing things runs in the family,” he said.
