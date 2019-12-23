Supper Club 4 Health will present a Cowboy Chuckwagon meal at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at Maryville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2921 Sevierville Road, Maryville. Cardiologist Dr. Moses Osoro will be the guest speaker. Cost is $10 per person and includes a vegan meal with recipes. Register by Monday, Dec. 30 at supperclub4health@gmail.com or call the Positive Lifeastyle Ministries at 865-233-2559. Cowboy attire is optional.

