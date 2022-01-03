They have names like Astro, Iza, Veki and Bak — canines who have served this community well within our area law enforcement for years.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Nick Nitzband, whose K-9 officer Bak just retired at the end of 2021, said his first encounter with the four-legged officers dates back years when he was just a teenager and his dad, Gary Nitzband, was an officer for Maryville Police Department. MPD’s first K-9 office was Astro and it came to live at the Nitzband household. Nick said he watched and learned.
“I learned a lot by observation,” Nick said. “A lot of training goes into the program. I saw the bonding that takes place.”
After six years with Bak, this German shepherd is retiring; she will soon turn 11. She worked a few early years with another officer.
Once retired, the animals most often live out their remaining years at the home of their law enforcement partners. The breeds used in law enforcement include German shepherds, Belgian Malinois, German longhair pointers and bloodhounds.
Dr. Morgan Detweiler of Townsend Animal Clinic provides veterinary care for the canine officers at Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Alcoa Police Department. That doesn’t stop when the dogs retire.
And because she knows those needs, this area veterinarian decided a few years ago to lead a fundraising effort to ensure the retired canines can receive the care they deserve. The first such effort, a chili cook-off, raised $5,000. The next year, donations totaled $11,000, followed by $15,000 raised last year, despite a pandemic.
Detweiler said she would love to reach a goal of $20,000 for 2022.
The Blount County K9 Association Chili Cook-off is set for 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at Tri-Hop Brewery in Maryville. Tickets are available at a cost of $10 now or $15 at the door. The event will take place outdoors and will feature a deejay and also silent auction. K-9 demonstrations will be part of the day, too.
Nick Pierce is owner of Tri-Hop. The Maryville brewery has been brewing its own beer onsite now for almost two years. This has been the site for the annual fundraiser each year.
Guests will be able to sample each cook-off entry and vote for their favorite. A portion of the beer sales that day will go to the Blount County K9 Association to be used for the care of retired canines and equipment purchases. All ticket proceeds will go for K-9 care.
Ryan Moore serves currently as the only K-9 officer for Alcoa Police Department. He’s been paired up with K-9 Iza for almost two years and with the APD for more than six years.
“We train alongside the Blount County Sheriff’s Office,” Moore said. When he got Iza, he traveled to Pennsylvania for six weeks of training before bringing her home to Blount County.
Iza is a German shepherd, like Bak and Astro. She is 3 years old.
“I chose her for her temperament,” Moore explained. “When I went to select a dog, I watched her work. I decided she was the best fit for me. She has a kennel at my house.”
Moore said these K-9s can work for six to eight years or more, depending on their health.
Allen Russell serves as the K-9 trainer for BCSO. He said his agency has 11 canines, which allows them to have the various dogs on duty for all three shifts.
One of the K-9s has the job of locating any contraband at the jail, whether it be tobacco or narcotics, Russell said. He said the first K-9 came to BCSO in 1995. And while 11 might seem like an adequate number, more could be added in the near future.
“The population is growing in Blount County,” Russell explained. “We may have a few more K-9s per capita than other places. We want to put our best tools out there to protect the citizens of Blount County.”
The dogs, Russell said, are in constant training and work every day up to retirement. They train for their entire careers, he said.
Skip Kindig is the officer who handles Veki, the German shorthair pointer who’s responsible for sniffing out contraband at the jail. Kindig said there are inmates who work in the kitchen, laundry and other places that have contact with the outside world with their jail assignments.
“We have to constantly stay on top of things,” Kindig said. “Just (Veki’s) presence is an awesome deterrent.”
Detweiler has been caring for these important K-9s for years. She gets calls in the middle of the night when one gets sick or injured. She doesn’t complain.
This annual fundraiser is just one more way to support the dedicated officers, she said.
