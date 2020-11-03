When grieving the death of a family member or friend, the holiday season may be more of a dread. Thoughts of gatherings, family traditions and obligations can be overwhelming. What can be done? A practical two-hour seminar called “Surviving the Holidays” will be held Sunday Nov. 8, at Highland Manor Inn Conference Center, 7766 E Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend. Sponsored by The Church of The Cove in Townsend, the program begins at 3 p.m. A video will be shown featuring advice from people who have been there and faced the holidays after their personal loss. Insights from respected Christian counselors, pastors and psychologists will be shared. Participants will receive a Holiday Survival Guide with practical strategies, encouraging words, helpful exercise, Q/A’s and journaling ideas for daily survival through the holiday season. The program is biblically based, but anyone can attend. Snacks will be served, and there is no cost; however any donations will be appreciated to offset the expenses. Masks are optional. To register or find out more about GriefShare Surviving the Holidays, call Anthony Gilliland at 865-742-0527 or email tony.gilliland@gmail.com
