Trina, my patient of about 30, had been rather healthy until about three weeks previous. Over a few days, her ankles had blown up with swelling, pain and a dusky discoloration. Several other joints had become inflamed as well.
Describing her symptoms, she said, “It takes me about 20 minutes to get moving in the morning. I can barely put weight on my ankles when they are like this. Even once I get to walking in the morning, I’m hobbling like an old woman. Ibuprofen helps a little, but it’s not amazing. So, then yesterday I woke up with pain in my chest if I coughed or sneezed, and it’s really sharp. What’s up with all this?”
Trina’s ankles were indeed impressively swollen, dusky-colored, and tender to touch. She also had a bit of increased color on her cheeks and nose. Some blood testing showed the presence of auto-antibodies that often indicate a disease called lupus — full name, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The word lupus (from the Latin word for wolf) is attributed to the 13th century physician, Rogerius, who used it to describe the most severe version of the facial rash of SLE that was reminiscent of a wolf’s bite.
Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that can damage any part of the body (skin, joints, and/or organs inside the body). More than 90% of cases of SLE occur in women, frequently starting at childbearing age. It only affects about 1 out of a few thousand persons. SLE is one of more than 200 diseases called connective tissue diseases.
These also include entities such as rheumatoid arthritis and scleroderma. What these maladies have in common is that they affect the connective tissues of the body such as bone, fat, cartilage, as well as often causing symptoms in the muscle and skin. In addition, lupus can affect almost any organ system, including kidney, lung and heart. It classically shows up with the three symptoms of fever, joint pain, and rash, most often in a woman of childbearing age.
The symptoms of lupus are so diverse that it is hard to list them briefly. They can include:
• General symptoms of fatigue and fever
• Musculoskeletal symptoms of joint pain and swelling
• Skin rashes (especially over the nose and cheeks) and sensitivity to the sun
• Kidney disease
• Nervous system inflammation, occasionally causing seizures or confusion
• Inflammation of the lungs or pleura (the thin sack around the lung)
• Gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, heartburn or abdominal pain)
• Inflammation of the heart or pericardium (the thin sack around the heart)
• Low blood counts
A combination of symptoms and blood markers usually allows for a definite diagnosis of lupus. Treatment involves the use of medicines that quiet down the excessive auto-immune reaction that is attacking various parts of the person’s body. There is a huge range of severities of SLE, from relatively low grade, occasional symptoms to very aggressive, debilitating courses.
Connective tissue diseases are no picnic, and lupus can sometimes be one of the toughest. Still, given careful and consistent care with the treatments now available, supplemented by a healthy diet and activity level, the wolf can often be kept at bay.
