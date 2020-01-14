Mary Pope teaches tai chi classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. The introductory class meets from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on those days and the advanced beginner class is held from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. Cost is $5 per class payable to the instructor.
Tai chi can help with balance, flexibility, strength, coordination and concentration. It had received the highest endorsements from Arthritis Foundation, the National Institute of Health and Diabetes Association. Call 865-983-9422 to sign up.
