Whether you’re a runner, a workout warrior or simply looking for a quick pick-me-up before heading to the office, grab-and-go foods can supply the energy you need for an active day.
Skipping salty snacks and opting for nutritious options can put you ahead of the game. Due to their high carbohydrate content, sweet potatoes provide a sustaining option both before and after exercise sessions. Plus, with antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and aid in the muscle repair process, they help both your endurance and recovery.
According to the American Diabetes Association, sweet potatoes are a “diabetes superfood” because they are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, all of which are good for overall health and may help prevent disease. Additionally, they offer a “sweet” flavor without the added sugar.
As a versatile veggie that’s easy to add to a multitude of recipes for flavor enhancement and nutritional content, they are a key ingredient in these No-Bake Sweet potato Coconut Ginger Energy Bites from the North Carolina SweetPotato Commission. It takes just 45 minutes to turn cooked sweet potatoes into tasty treats for much-needed fuel for breakfast or an afternoon snack.
No-Bake Sweet potato Coconut Energy Bites
Total time: 45 minutes
Yield: 14 bites (1 bite per serving)
1 cup cooked sweet potato
3/4 cup rolled oats
1/2 cup peanut butter (or desired nut butter)
3 tablespoons honey
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
In large bowl, combine sweet potato, oats, peanut butter, honey, ginger and cinnamon; stir until well combined.
Refrigerate bowl about 20 minutes to firm.
Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
Remove dough and portion into snack-sized bites. Gently roll bites in shredded coconut and refrigerate 15-20 minutes or freeze 10 minutes.
Remove from refrigerator or freezer and serve.
Nutritional information per serving: 115 calories; 7 g fat (11% daily value); 3 g saturated fat (19% daily value); 1 g polysaturated fat; 2 g monosaturated fat; 49 mg sodium (2% daily value); 129 mg potassium (4% daily value); 11 g carbohydrates (4% daily value); 2 g fiber (8% daily value); 5 g sugar (6% daily value); 3 g protein (6% daily value); 1,348 IU vitamin A (27% daily value); 1 mg vitamin C (1% daily value); 11 mg calcium (1% daily value); 1 mg iron (6% daily value); 9 g net carbohydrates.
